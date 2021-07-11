Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon: Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar, Rod Laver among others congratulate champion on Twitter

Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in the final of Wimbledon 2021 to lift his sixth title at the All England Club. This was also his 20th Grand Slam title, drawing him level to leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Having dropped just two sets throughout the fortnight, world No.1 produced a masterclass in the final to win it 6-7,6-4,6-4,6-3 on Centre Court.

Following his win, the Serbian great received massive praise from sports community around the world. Be it former or current players across various sports, the 34-year-old is being hailed on Twitter as one of the greatest. From Roger Federer, Rod Laver, and Simona Halep to Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, here are some of the best from the world of Twitter.

A sixth title at the All England Club in London means Djokovic has closed in on second-placed Pete Sampras and William Renshaw (7) and topper Federer (8) for most Wimbledon titles.

Djokovic has now won 85 career titles. He turned pro in 2003. Overall, he now has nine Australian Open, six Wimbledon, and three US Open titles to his name.

This also happens to be his fourth title in 2021, having won the Australian Open, Belgrade 2, and the French Open. With the US Open not too far away and Djokovic looking unstoppable, he has the chance to achieve the prestigious Career Grand Slam or a Calendar Year Grand Slam.

This was Djokovic's 30th Major final, keeping him in second place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam men’s singles finals reached. He is only one behind 31 finals appearances of Federer now.

Djokovic has also improved his head-to-head record with Berrettini. Before the final, they had met twice on the Tour, with 34-year-old Djokovic winning both the games. Now, he leads their battle 3-0.

It's the consistency and longevity of Djokovic that has helped him so successful over the years. 2021 has been no different as his win-loss record for this year reads 28-3