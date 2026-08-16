Novak Djokovic's shocking confession after collapsing on his knees in Cincinnati loss: 'It’s bothered me for years'

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock elimination in his first appearance since Wimbledon, losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante in the second round of the 2026 Cincinnati Masters. The Serbian took the opening set but struggled in the sweltering conditions before eventually succumbing after 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a match on day five of the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2026 (Getty Images via AFP)

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Djokovic was playing his first match since his semifinal loss at Wimbledon. Heading into the Masters 1000 tournament in Ohio, where he had a 10-match winning streak and had lifted the title in 2023, Djokovic said his body had “reacted quite well after Wimbledon” and felt better than it had after any Grand Slam in the previous two years.

But the heat and humidity soon took their toll.

After the first changeover, Djokovic collapsed to his knees in exhaustion and received a medical timeout. He was shielded by towels during the break as he threw up.

Despite his struggles, the 39-year-old continued to fight, saving 13 of the 15 break points he faced against world No. 50 Tirante. But his resistance finally gave way when his serve was broken in the ninth game of the deciding set, allowing Tirante to serve out the match.

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{{^usCountry}} After the defeat, Djokovic revealed that an unspecified health condition has made it particularly difficult for him to play in hot and humid conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the defeat, Djokovic revealed that an unspecified health condition has made it particularly difficult for him to play in hot and humid conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years,” Djokovic said. “A lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot. I did anticipate it (would be humid), but there are all these things, like nerves and everything involved that make it worse, and that’s what happened.”

Djokovic has enjoyed considerable success in Cincinnati, boasting a 45-13 record and three titles, in 2018, 2020 and 2023. But after his latest defeat, he admitted he was unsure whether he would return to the tournament again.

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“I certainly hope so, but it looks more likely not, unfortunately,” Djokovic said. “But let’s see what the future brings.”

Djokovic’s immediate focus now turns to the US Open, which begins on August 30 in New York.