ports Ministry approaches UK govt to grant visa for Sania Mirza's 2-year-old son

Unable to get a UK visa for her two-year-old son Izhann, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has reached out to the Sports Ministry for assistance.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST
File Photo of Sania Mirza and her son Izhann.(HT Photo)

Unable to get a UK visa for her two-year-old son Izhann, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has reached out to the Sports Ministry for assistance. The ministry, through the Ministry of External Affairs, has approached the UK government to grant Izhaan Mirza Malik visa so that he can be with Sania as she participates in tournaments in the United Kingdom ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The doubles specialist will play in the Nottingham Open (June 5-13), followed by Birmingham Classic (June 12-20) and Eastbourne Open (June 19-26). She will then play in Wimbledon (June 28-July 11). Though Sania has been granted the UK visa, her son and his caretaker have not been granted visas owing to the travel restrictions on Indians.

Sania, who is in the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), sought the ministry's help.

"We received this request for Sania a few days back and I felt it is important that as a mother Sania be allowed to take her two-year-old son along so that she can participate with a free mind, without worrying for her child back home,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

“I have approved the request and sports ministry officials have initiated the process with the MEA. The sports ministry's effort has always been to provide every support to our athletes. We are hopeful that the UK Government will see merit in this case and allow the child to travel with Sania," he said.

