Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic tennis live score: Six Kings Slams set stage for blockbuster 'One Last Dance' in Riyadh

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic tennis live: The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of tennis fans, regardless of age, country, or whom they have supported throughout their lives. For one last time, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who share the most prolific rivalry in men's tennis history, will face each other at the Six Kings Slams, a newly formed exhibition event....Read More

Unlike all of their 60 meeting on the ATP tour, spanning over a decade and a half, nothing is at stake today. No titles, no rankings points, no urge to justify their respective fans on who stands ahead in the GOAT race. It will be an emotional battle for both the legends, but more so for Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier last week, after a prolonged battle to regain fitness and return to the tour. He will end his career next month in Malaga in a Davis Cup tie for Spain. It will also be emotional for Djokovic, who now stands as the last of the Big Four to remain active on tour.

Today, Nadal and Djokovic will face off in a third-place tie of the Six Kings Slam event after both lost their respective quarterfinal matches on Thursday. While Nadal went down to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, the Serb lost to Jannik Sinner in three. The two young guns, who shared the four Grand Slam titles of 2024, winning two each, will vie for the title later this evening.