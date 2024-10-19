Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic tennis live score: Six Kings Slams set stage for blockbuster 'One Last Dance' in Riyadh
- 36 Mins ago When will Rafa play his final match of his career?
- 44 Mins ago Numbers behind Rafa's illustrious career
- 52 Mins ago Here is Rafa's retirement statement…
- 3 Mins ago Why is it labelled at ‘One Last Dance’?
- 14 Mins ago Where to watch the match in India?
- 21 Mins ago At what time will the match begin?
The two legends of men's tennis are set for 'One Last Dance' at the Six Kings Slams in Riyadh, in a third-place playoff.
The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of tennis fans, regardless of age, country, or whom they have supported throughout their lives. For one last time, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who share the most prolific rivalry in men's tennis history, will face each other at the Six Kings Slams, a newly formed exhibition event.
Unlike all of their 60 meeting on the ATP tour, spanning over a decade and a half, nothing is at stake today. No titles, no rankings points, no urge to justify their respective fans on who stands ahead in the GOAT race. It will be an emotional battle for both the legends, but more so for Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier last week, after a prolonged battle to regain fitness and return to the tour. He will end his career next month in Malaga in a Davis Cup tie for Spain. It will also be emotional for Djokovic, who now stands as the last of the Big Four to remain active on tour.
Today, Nadal and Djokovic will face off in a third-place tie of the Six Kings Slam event after both lost their respective quarterfinal matches on Thursday. While Nadal went down to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, the Serb lost to Jannik Sinner in three. The two young guns, who shared the four Grand Slam titles of 2024, winning two each, will vie for the title later this evening.
When will Rafa play his final match of his career?
Rafa will play his final match on November 19, Spain's quarterfinal tie against Netherlands in Davis Cup, on home soil in Malaga. "I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," said Nadal. "I think I've come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience."
Numbers behind Rafa's illustrious career
Here are the numbers that highlight of Rafa's career
- 92 tour-level titles
- 209 weeks at No. 1 in ATP Rankings
- 912 weeks as top 10 player between 2005 and 2023
- 5 time Year-End No. 1
- 22 Grand Slam titles
- 14 majors at Roland Garros, with 112-4 win-loss record
- Two Olympic gold medals
Here is Rafa's retirement statement…
It was on October 10, when Rafa left tennis world teary-eyed with his retirement announcement, shared in a video posted on X. He said: "Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined."
Why is it labelled at 'One Last Dance'?
The face off between the two legends of men's tennis will be the final clash in their rivalry as Nadal, last week, announced his retirement from professional tennis. The Spaniard, who win 22 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career, will play his final match next month in Spain's Davis Cup tie in Malaga.
Where to watch the match in India?
The Six Kings Slams match will not be broadcast live on television in India. However, Indians can catch the live streaming of the match on DAZN for free.
At what time will the match begin?
The blockbuster clash will begin at 10:00 PM IST, 5 PM BST, and 12:30 PM ET
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic third-place tie at the Six Kings Slam. Stay tuned for more updates!