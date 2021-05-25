Home / Sports / Tennis / Ramkumar progresses to second round of French Open Qualifiers, Prajnesh bows out
Ramkumar progresses to second round of French Open Qualifiers, Prajnesh bows out

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men's singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
File Ramkumar Ramanthan, and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (left).(Twitter)

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men's singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat, here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar erased a one-set deficit to beat American Michael Mmoh 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in his opening round that lasted one hour and 54 minutes.

He will next take on Uzbekistan's veteran Denis Istomin, who also recorded a three-set win against Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

However, left-handed Prajnesh, seeded 32nd, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 loss to Germany's Oscar Otte.

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal, seeded 27th, will open his campaign against Roberto Marcora.

