Rohit Rajpal to run for AITA president’s post

New Delhi: Former international player and current non-playing Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has thrown his hat in the ring for the All India Tennis Association (AITA) president’s post. Rajpal, who is also an executive council member of the Indian Olympic Association, becomes the first person to announce his candidature for the AITA’s top post.

Rohit Rajpal (HT Photo)

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“It is after a lot of introspection and interactions with well-wishers in the tennis fraternity and other friends that I have decided to contest the forthcoming elections of the prestigious All India Tennis Association as president,” Rajpal said on Monday.

“Tennis is not just a sport for me, it has been my life. This journey has given me the confidence to now step forward and announce my candidature as president of AITA, as a step forward in my desire to contribute to the growth and development of tennis in India,” said Rajpal, who is also the president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association.

The election dates are yet to be announced. The AITA has ratified amendments to its constitution to align it with the National Sports Governance Act.

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{{^usCountry}} While the Delhi high court deadline for the elections is September 30, the process is likely to stretch till November, considering that the process to elect Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) is still underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the Delhi high court deadline for the elections is September 30, the process is likely to stretch till November, considering that the process to elect Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) is still underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Applications have been sought for two separate SOM rosters comprising 20 male sportspersons and 20 female sportspersons, according to a tiered eligibility criteria. The SOM category of retired players will have representation in various internal committees of AITA.

From the SOM roster four will be elected to the AITA general body, with each having one vote. Two SOMs will also be elected to the AITA executive committee with each having one vote. The election dates will be announced only after the SOMs are elected to the general body and the executive committee.

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Paes, Natekar file SOM application

So far, the biggest name to have applied for the SOM position is Leander Paes, who is the president of the Bengal Tennis Association. Speculation is rife that Paes, an Olympic medallist, might also run for the AITA president’s post. The last date for applying for SOM is October 15. An SOM can directly contest for the posts of president, secretary general and treasurer. AITA president Chintan Parikh is also expected to be in fray for the top post.

Former players Gaurav Natekar and Narendranath have also applied for the SOM positions, it is learnt.

“It is too early to speak about elections. Even the dates have not been announced. Once the SOM posts are filled, the election schedule will come. There is still time and a lot might happen,” the official said.

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The current AITA office-bearers are functioning under an interim arrangement, supervised by court-appointed administrator and a former high court chief justice Gita Mittal, as per the orders of the Delhi high court.