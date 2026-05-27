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Ruthless Sinner powers into French Open second round

Ruthless Sinner powers into French Open second round

Published on: May 27, 2026 02:23 am IST
AFP |
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World number one Jannik Sinner put on a typically efficient display in his opening match at the French Open on Tuesday, moving past Clement Tabur to book his spot in the second round.

Ruthless Sinner powers into French Open second round

The 24-year-old needed just over two hours to beat the French wildcard 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

It was a 30th straight win for Sinner and showed his challengers, if they were in any doubt, that the red-hot Italian is focussed on continuing his streak as he seeks to complete his career Grand Slam.

After winning all three clay-court Masters 1000 events in the run-up to Roland Garros, Sinner appears to have cracked the code to victory on the red dirt.

Without double-reigning champion and world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the draw in Paris, it is hard to see beyond Sinner lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time come the men's final on June 7.

"I'm very happy to be back here, it's a very very special place," Sinner said.

Sinner had to dig deep in his first service game of the third set, before immediately breaking to close in on victory.

After an uncharacteristically sloppy volley on his first match point, Sinner passed up two more before finally winning behind his own serve in the next game.

He will meet Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

nf/pb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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