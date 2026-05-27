World number one Jannik Sinner put on a typically efficient display in his opening match at the French Open on Tuesday, moving past Clement Tabur to book his spot in the second round.

Ruthless Sinner powers into French Open second round

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 24-year-old needed just over two hours to beat the French wildcard 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

It was a 30th straight win for Sinner and showed his challengers, if they were in any doubt, that the red-hot Italian is focussed on continuing his streak as he seeks to complete his career Grand Slam.

After winning all three clay-court Masters 1000 events in the run-up to Roland Garros, Sinner appears to have cracked the code to victory on the red dirt.

Without double-reigning champion and world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the draw in Paris, it is hard to see beyond Sinner lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time come the men's final on June 7.

"I'm very happy to be back here, it's a very very special place," Sinner said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "First-round matches they are never easier but even more special to start the tournament in a night session." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "First-round matches they are never easier but even more special to start the tournament in a night session." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sinner's last appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier was during the French Open title-match last year, but if he had any jitters about returning to the site of that epic five-set loss, in which he passed up three championship points, it did not show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinner's last appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier was during the French Open title-match last year, but if he had any jitters about returning to the site of that epic five-set loss, in which he passed up three championship points, it did not show. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The San Candido native raced out of the blocks on centre court as he wrapped up the first set for the loss of just one game in 30 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The San Candido native raced out of the blocks on centre court as he wrapped up the first set for the loss of just one game in 30 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} World number 171 Tabur stuck doggedly to his task to the appreciation of the home crowd, but Sinner's groundstrokes were too powerful and accurate as he pummelled his way into a two-set lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} World number 171 Tabur stuck doggedly to his task to the appreciation of the home crowd, but Sinner's groundstrokes were too powerful and accurate as he pummelled his way into a two-set lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sinner had to dig deep in his first service game of the third set, before immediately breaking to close in on victory.

After an uncharacteristically sloppy volley on his first match point, Sinner passed up two more before finally winning behind his own serve in the next game.

He will meet Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

nf/pb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON