Tennis world reacts to Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from French Open 2021

Former and current tennis players reacted to Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the ongoing French Open on Monday. Osaka, who had announced that she won't attend press conferences in this year's clay court major citing mental health issues, took to Twitter to break the news.

Staying true to her words, the four-time Grand Slam champion had not attended the press conference after her first round victory, following which she was fined $15,000 by the Roland Garros referee. Grand Slam organisers later issued a strongly worded statement warning of possible expulsion from the French Open and future majors if she failed to change her stance.

"This isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago," this was 23-year-old Osaka's response on Twitter.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

Osaka, one of the biggest names in women's sport, went on to say she had suffered from depression since 2018.

"The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that," she said.

"Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety."

Here is how the experts reacted to Naomi Osaka's withdrawal French Open 2021

“I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can,” said Serena Williams.

“I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!” said Martina Navratilova.

“It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well," said Billie Jean King.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said mental health was one of the highest priorities of the organisation. "We remain here to support and assist Naomi in any way possible and we hope to see her back on the court soon," it said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)