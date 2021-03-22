Home / Sports / Tennis / Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery
tennis

Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery

Serena Williams joins several other big names in missing the event.
Reuters, Miami, Florida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Serena Williams is the latest star to withdraw from Miami Open. (Getty Images)

Serena Williams said on Sunday she will not compete at this week's Miami Open as the 23-times Grand Slam champion is recovering from oral surgery. The 39-year-old Florida resident joins several other big names in missing the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement quoted by US media.

"Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home and I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon," the former world number one said.

Williams fell to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month. She is an eight-time winner of the event in Miami.

"We will certainly miss having Serena at this year's tournament and I know it was a very difficult decision for her," tournament director James Blake told the Miami Herald.

"She has won the Miami Open more than any player in history, has a home here in South Florida, and is always a fan favorite. We hope she is back on the court soon and look forward to welcoming her back here next year."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions

Wimbledon expecting reduced attendance for 2021 tournament

Thiem looks to reset, return on clay after a tough few weeks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
miami open tennis serena williams
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP