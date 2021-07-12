'She was the cutest': Djokovic gives young fan his racquet after Wimbledon win, reacts to viral video on social media

Novak Djokovic, after winning the Wimbledon 2021 final against Matteo Berrettini, shared an absolutely adorable moment with a very young fan in the stands. Djokovic, who claimed his sixth Wimbledon and 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday, was seen in a viral video running over to a young girl who stood court-side and presenting her with his racquet.

The young girl, who was then seen smiling ear to ear, had a poster of Djokovic in one hand as she accepted the gift from the current world No.1

WATCH | Djokovic makes a young fan's day in adorable moment

The poster she was holding had an adjective for each of the letter of Djokovic's first name, Novak. It read holding a sign with an adjective for each letter of 'Novak'. The poster said: Number 1, Outstanding, Victorious, Ambitious, Kissable"

The video was posted across social media platforms by the official handles of Wimbledon. On Monday, Djokovic retweeted the post on the sweet racquet exchange and said: "She was the cutest."

Thirty-four-year-old Djokovic, by beating Italian Berrettini 6-7,6-4,6-4,6-3 in the final, clinched a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time Grand Slam titles list. While Swiss maestro Federer got to the magical number after winning the 2018 Australian Open, Spanish legend Nadal bagged his 20th after winning the 2020 French Open title.

A sixth title at the All England Club in London means Djokovic has closed in on second-placed Pete Sampras and William Renshaw (7) and topper Federer (8) for most Wimbledon titles.

Djokovic has now won 85 career titles. He turned pro in 2003. Overall, he now has nine Australian Open, six Wimbledon, and three US Open titles to his name.

This also happens to be his fourth title in 2021, having won the Australian Open, Belgrade 2, and the French Open. With the US Open not too far away and Djokovic looking unstoppable, he has the chance to achieve the prestigious Career Grand Slam or a Calendar Year Grand Slam