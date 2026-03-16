Sinner’s Indian Wells conquest fuels ‘Sincaraz’ dominance: He and Alcaraz have lost just one event together since 2024

Men’s tennis has entered a new phase of dominance. After the Big Three era, the baton appears to have passed to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, whose relentless stranglehold has gripped the ATP Tour since 2024. The two have not only split the last nine Grand Slam titles between them but have also extended their supremacy across the broader ATP calendar.

Alcaraz began 2026 in dominant fashion, capturing the Australian Open with a historic triumph before adding the Doha title soon after. Sinner responded at Indian Wells on Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final to lift the trophy.

The victory also placed the Italian alongside Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only players to win all six of the ATP’s hard-court Masters 1000 tournaments.

Alcaraz’s run in California ended in the semifinals against Medvedev — his first defeat of the 2026 season after a streak of 16 consecutive wins.

With Sinner’s victory in the Californian desert, the duo — popularly dubbed ‘Sincaraz’ by fans and broadcasters — have now lost just one of the 22 tournaments they have entered together since the start of the 2024 season.

The only exception came at the Madrid Open in 2024. Sinner withdrew before the quarterfinals due to a hip injury, while Alcaraz failed to defend his title, losing to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Rublev eventually went on to win the tournament.

Since then, the pair have effectively monopolised the tour. Between them, they have captured 21 of the 22 tournaments they have contested over the last two years, including 18 in a row.

Sinner has claimed 11 of those titles, while Alcaraz has lifted the remaining 10, further underlining the pair’s growing duopoly at the top of men’s tennis.

With the Miami Open next on the calendar — the draw is scheduled for Monday — Sinner and Alcaraz will once again start as overwhelming favourites. The same is likely to hold true through the upcoming clay-court swing and into the 2026 Roland Garros.

While it may still be early days, the scale of their dominance is beginning to evoke memories of the Big Three era, when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined to win 52 of 63 Grand Slam titles between 2003 and early 2019.