Sports / Tennis / Stanislas Wawrinka pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
tennis

Stanislas Wawrinka pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

"Wawrinka is very disappointed not to be able to play in the Games and represent Switzerland in Tokyo," said a statement by his management team.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka(REUTERS)

Stanislas Wawrinka, the gold medalist of the men's doubles event in 2008 Olympics, has decided to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Three-time Grand Slam title winner Wawrinka, hasn't played on the tour since Doha in March after going through a surgery on his left foot.

"He is very disappointed not to be able to play in the Games and represent Switzerland in Tokyo," said a statement by his management team.

"But he is working hard on his recovery and towards his goal of getting back on court as soon as possible."

Wawrinka joins Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Dominic Thiem in withdrawing from the Games which start in Tokyo on July 23.

Wawrinka had won the gold medal for Switzerland in 2008 in Bejing along with Roger Federer.

Topics
stan wawrinka tokyo olympics
