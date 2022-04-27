Teenager stuns Zverev in Munich; world no 1 Swiatek out of Madrid Open

Danish teenager Holger Rune sealed the biggest win of his career at the Munich Open on Wednesday, outclassing top seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 for a spot in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 claycourt tournament.

The 18-year-old Rune broke world number three Zverev four times in a flawless performance for his first win over a player in the ATP top-10, ending the streak of the German who reached the quarter-finals in his previous five appearances.

"It was a difficult match from the beginning," world number 70 Rune said following his victory over 2017 and 2018 champion Zverev at the Iphitos Tennis Club.

"He's in the top three in the world and has been playing some unbelievable tennis, especially in the past year winning so many big titles.

"I have a lot of respect for him, and I obviously didn't expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this. But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I'm really happy about my performance today."

Up next for wildcard Rune, who is seeking his first title on the Tour, is the winner of the second-round meeting between Emil Ruusuvuori and Maxime Cressy.

Earlier, seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic overcame local hope Daniel Altmaier 6-2 6-4 to move into the last eight.

World No.1 Swiatek pulls out of Madrid with shoulder injury

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, the Women's Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

"After intense last weeks and winning four titles in a row it's time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven't had a chance to handle it properly," Swiatek said in a Twitter post.

"I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that's why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw."

Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, was scheduled to open her campaign against a qualifier at the WTA 1000 event on clay in Madrid, the main draw of which starts on Thursday.

Before Stuttgart, Swiatek picked up WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami while also leading Poland to November's Billie Jean King Cup Finals with two singles wins in the qualifying tie against Romania this month.

Swiatek is aiming to return at the Italian Open, which will be played from May 9-15 in Rome, before the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros starts from May 22.

"My body needs rest. I'm going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris," she added.