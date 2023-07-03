Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek shine in the rain as Wimbledon 2023 gets rolling

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic and women's top seed Iga Swiatek started their Wimbledon campaigns with routine victories on Monday as rain temporarily halted play on the outside courts and the threat of climate protests lingered in the air.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates beating China's Zhu Lin during their women's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP)

Djokovic, 36, has only lost twice at Wimbledon in a decade and began the Centre Court programme with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) win over Argentine Pedro Cachin after a 70-minute delay despite the roof being closed as ground staff laboured to get the turf dry.

The Serbian jokingly wiped the turf with a towel during the break in play to draw cheers from the crowd before ground staff deployed leaf blowers to get the job done and allow Djokovic to finally close out the victory.

Swiatek continued her quest to solve the grasscourt puzzle that has frustrated her by powering past China's Zhu Lin 6-1 6-3 with the contest finishing under the Court One roof due to rain.

World number one Swiatek, who last month claimed her third French Open crown and is eyeing a fifth Grand Slam title, meets Martina Trevisan or Sara Sorribes Tormo next.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula also advanced to the second round but was made to work hard for a 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 victory by fellow American Lauren Davis while twice Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka beat China's Yuan Yue 6-4 5-7 6-4.

FAMILIAR FACE

Earlier, the All England Club gates swung open for the start of the grasscourt major with some notable absentees but one very familiar face in Djokovic fixing his eyes on more records.

Wimbledon's favourite son Roger Federer, now retired, the injured Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams, also retired, are hard acts to follow and fans will lament their absence.

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios, who pushed Djokovic hard in last year's men's final and can be relied upon for antics that make the front and back pages, is also missing having pulled out with a wrist injury on the eve of the slam.

But Wimbledon remains rich in plots, not least Djokovic's quest to win a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, match Federer's eight Wimbledon crowns and equal the Swiss and Bjorn Borg's record of five successive titles.

Five-time champion Venus Williams, aged 43, will also look to roll back the years as her 24th Wimbledon appearance begins on the hallowed turf against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

When Williams made her debut in 1997, 53 players in this year's women's draw, including Swiatek, were not even born.

EXCITED CROWDS

There was the usual buzz of anticipation around the grounds as queues began building ahead of the 1000GMT start time on the outside courts while many fans were forced to wait longer than usual to enter.

Organisers said on Twitter the grounds are expected to be at capacity, adding that fans intending to queue should not travel to the All England Club.

Sun cream was not in demand, though, with cloudy skies and a cool blustery wind ushering in the first day of 14.

Rain is expected throughout the opening days although that will not affect those with tickets for Centre Court and Court One, both of which boast retractable roofs.

Security was on high alert for any sign of protests after several high-profile sporting events in Britain this year were disrupted, including last week's Ashes cricket test at Lord's, where climate change protestors ran onto the field and attempted to spread orange powder on the turf.

Political slogans of any sort have been banned around the grounds with Wimbledon organisers determined the focus should remain firmly on the tennis.

Monday also marked the return of players from Russia and Belarus after they were excluded from Wimbledon last year following Moscow's invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

Russia, which used Belarus as a staging post, calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation.

Russian players have to sign a "nationality waiver" pledging they do not support President Vladimir Putin's regime. All 17 players from the two countries, including men's third seed Daniil Medvedev, are competing as neutrals.

Medvedev's compatriot and seventh seed Andrey Rublev moved into the second round with a 6-3 7-5 6-4 win over Australia's Max Purcell while fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova beat Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4) 6-4.

