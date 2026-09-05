Tsitsipas, Medvedev and a resurgence act at the US Open

Mumbai: In the wide open men’s draw of this US Open where four of the top 10 seeds tumbled out in the first two of rounds, a couple of seasoned faces have brought about an unexpected touch of familiarity.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his third round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka (Reuters)

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Unexpected because one had plummeted to an eight-year low world ranking of 88 in June and the other had lost in the first round of an ATP 250 event a fortnight ago.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev have plotted an impressive revival act in New York, entering the second week after solid third-round victories.

The Greek world No.53, a former No.3, overcame a slow start to beat 18th seed Czech Jiri Lehecka 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-1 and knock out another big fish, having stunned French 10th seed Arthur Fils in the first round.

Medvedev, the Russian ex-world No.1 who is still No.8 in the ATP charts but was hardly playing like one on the hard-court swing heading into the Slam, brushed aside big-serving Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. He has yet to drop a set.

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{{^usCountry}} Tsitsipas, 28, had won just five Slam matches in the last two years before this US Open. He has now made the fourth round for the first time since 2024, and the first time in New York. Medvedev, 30, had won six matches in the same period, and a solitary one last year. The 2021 US Open champion has now reached the fourth round for only the second time since 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tsitsipas, 28, had won just five Slam matches in the last two years before this US Open. He has now made the fourth round for the first time since 2024, and the first time in New York. Medvedev, 30, had won six matches in the same period, and a solitary one last year. The 2021 US Open champion has now reached the fourth round for only the second time since 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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These are experienced, title-winning pros who collectively featured in seven finals and captured one Major through the dominant Big Three era. Both routinely flew into the business end of Slams, until they spiralled into a cycle of early exits. Both pressed for coaching shake-ups during the low phase. Both appear to be enjoying being on court a lot more now.

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Far from ranting about switching to pickleball mid-match last month, Medvedev, speaking on court after his win, joked about his daughter’s racquet-breaking moment in tennis practice and her coach wondering where she gets it from.

Far from being stuck with physical, mental and personal problems, Tsitsipas spoke about starting a movement — “KeepOneHanderAlive” — in his on-court interview.

Tsitsipas, in particular, has been in a whirlwind. A chronic back injury through a “very weird, wavy” last year, as he told the media on Saturday, meant he couldn’t build any momentum. “It creates a lot of worry, and if it’s around on a daily basis, it kills you. I stopped enjoying practice,” he said.

Although he won the ATP 250 title in Gstaad in July, his results were also inconsistent this season (25-19 win-loss record). Tsitsipas parted ways with his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, as coach again a couple of months ago, after sacking and rehiring him earlier.

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The two-time Slam finalist brought up a Greek saying, which translates to “better late than never”, explaining the decision. And with renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou for company now, he came into the US Open carrying another ancient Greek saying in mind: prepare for the worst-case scenario.

“I’ve already kind of embraced that there might be really bad scenarios. It won’t always be ideal, the way I like it,” Tsitsipas, who plays American 8th seed Ben Shelton next, said. “So going into a match with that kind of mindset allows me to view what I’m doing out there slightly differently than usual. Too much confidence can also kill your game. I’ve learnt that in different ways.”

An unseeded Tsitsipas is loving the feel of an underdog with lowered expectations. “It’s fair to say that,” he said.

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It’s also fair to say that not much was expected from Medvedev at this US Open. The former champion was seeded 7th alright, but was one with three defeats in the previous four matches arriving at the US Open. After struggling with form last year, he too fired long-time coach Gilles Cervara.

This season’s first half carried promise — he won titles in Brisbane and Dubai and made the Indian Wells final — before a second half crash. Medvedev again split with his coach, Thomas Johansson, and brought in Andrey Golubev for Cincinnati and New York.

Suddenly, Medvedev, who has dropped serve just once in three matches, is firing again. “Why? Because it’s sport,” he said in the media conference. “This is normal for tennis, to have ups and downs.”

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The eloquent Russian also takes mental lessons watching other sports. Like baseball.

“You see a great baseball player go through a tough period, and everyone feels like, ‘Oh my God, he’s done’,” said Medvedev. “And then, boom, for one month he’s doing only home runs.”