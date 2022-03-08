Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF
tennis

Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF
Published on Mar 08, 2022 11:15 PM IST
AP |

A charitable donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation was made Tuesday by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the sport’s governing bodies.

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine itf wta atp russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP