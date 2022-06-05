Home / Sports / Tennis / ‘What an ambassador to our amazing sport’: Tennis icons celebrate Rafael Nadal's 14th French Open triumph
Rafael Nadal is also two Grand Slams ahead of world number one Novak Djokovic, whom he had earlier defeated in the quarter-final.
Rafael Nadal poses with The Musketeers' Cup after winning the French Open 2022(AFP)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rafael Nadal mastered the clay court once again to secure his 14th French Open title on Sunday. The world number five defeated Casper Rudd in straight sets and won the match 6-3, 6-3, and 6-0. With this win, Nadal extended his Grand Slam title to 22, which is the highest among men's.

Such was his dominance over the 23-year-old Ruud that Nadal won the last 11 games in the final. He is also two Grand Slams ahead of world number one Novak Djokovic, whom he had earlier defeated in the quarter-final.

Nadal came into the latest edition of Roland Garros after hurting his foot in the Italian Open and looked in some discomfort during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier in the competition.

Soon after his win several tennis icons, including India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, lauded the Spaniard's impeccable display, which saw him live up to the title of being a G.O.A.T (greatest of all times). Here are a few reactions:

"I don't know what I would do in terms of injuries if it wasn't for the team, my family and everyone around me," said Nadal.

"I would've already retired much before if it wasn't for you.

"I never believed, that I'd be here at 36, being competitive again. Being here, means a lot to me on the most important court in my career. It helps me to keep going.

"For me, it's incredible to play here. It's an incredible feeling. I don't know what can happen in the future, but I'm going to keep fighting to try to keep going," the French Open champion said after the match

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

rafa nadal
