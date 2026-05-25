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Who said what: French Open day 1

Who said what: French Open day 1

Published on: May 25, 2026 02:13 am IST
AFP |
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Key quotes from the first day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday:

Who said what: French Open day 1

"I didn't speak with on the phone yet, but I obviously texted, and most of my friends and most of the people who have because the majority of Kyiv suffered from something like this this morning, and a lot of my friends are just trying to sleep longer, just trying to recover, because it was half of the night, it was happening throughout, like, four hours.

"They are just resting, and, you know, just trying to recover... It's good that it's Sunday today so everyone can just stay home and spend the time with their loved ones."

Marta Kostyuk on the massive bombardment carried out by Russia on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv that killed four people.

"Well, sometimes I look at Sandra , and she shows me that I should go underarm because it's a good moment to do it, and I agree it was a good moment to do it. I think if you can do it, why not use it?"

Marco Trungelliti on being part of a group of older players enjoying success in 2026.

"I'm super excited to play with her. I think we can do really well. She's obviously an incredible player, and we've played doubles once before. She's unbelievable at the net and super solid from the back, great serve, great return. So I think that we can do well, and I'm excited."

Hailey Baptiste on looking forward to playing in the doubles alongside 45-year-old tennis legend Venus Williams.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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