Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2021 Day 4: World no. 1 Ash Barty in action against Anna Blinkova
tennis

Wimbledon 2021 Day 4: World no. 1 Ash Barty in action against Anna Blinkova

Wimbledon 2021 Day 4: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 3 matches, with Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, and Ash Barty in action.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during her first-round match against Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro.(REUTERS)

WELCOME TO DAY 4 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: Action at the All England Club in London resumes on Thursday as the likes of Roger Federer, world no.2 Daniil Medvedev, and world no.1 Ashleigh Barty will be in action on the premier grass-court event. Canadian fifth seed Bianca Andreescu crashed out of the tournament yesterday as she was defeated by France's Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round after defeating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios took 3 hours and 26 minutes to defeat France's Ugo Humbert. Are there any surprises in store for the fans on Day4? Remains to be seen.

1) Sania Mirza wins

Sania Mirza and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands caused a major upset on Thursday as they knocked out sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in 7-5 6-3

2) Zverev advances

4th-seed Alexander Zverev easily dispatched United States' Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the third round of Wimbledon.

wimbledon
