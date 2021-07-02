Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wimbledon 2021 Day 5 updates: Novak Djokovic up against Denis Kudla
tennis

Wimbledon 2021 Day 5 updates: Novak Djokovic up against Denis Kudla

Wimbledon Day 5: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 3 matches, with Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Madison Keys in action.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls whilst playing against South Africa's Kevin Anderson.(AP)

WELCOME TO DAY 5 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: Action at the All England Club in London resumes on Friday as the likes of Novak Djokovic, world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka, and Madison Keys will be in action on the premier grass-court event. Yesterday saw another upset as No. 3 Elina Svitolina became the sixth top-10 seeded woman to be eliminated in the first two rounds at Wimbledon. She was defeated by Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-4.

6-time champion Roger Federer also advanced to the third round as he beat France's Richard Gasquet 7-6(1), 6-1, 6-4. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev also progressed with easy wins.

1) Pliskova advances

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova recorded an easy win over Tereza Martincova on Court Two to move into the last-16 at Wimbledon.

2) Ankita Raina crashes out

Ankita Raina and partner Lauren Davis could get past the duo of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula as they crashed out of the tournament.

3) Swiatek beats Begu

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek showed her dominant self as she crushed Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-0 to advance to the next round.

