Wimbledon 2021 Day 6: Kerber scrips comeback win; Federer, Barty to play later

WELCOME TO DAY 6 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: The first weekend of Wimbledon begins on July 3 at the All England Club in London, England. Day 5 proved to be an entertaining one as Denis Kudla played his heart out during a straight-set defeat to defending champion Novak Djokovic in their third-round clash. It was a historic day for India as there four Indians on the same court at the same for the first time in a Wimbledon game. More action awaits on day 6, which will see Roger Federer, women's top seed Ash Barty and teen sensation Coco Gauff in action. Expect more entertainment from another fun-filled day on the grass courts of Wimbeldon.

1) Let the games begin....only if the rain allows

Play at Wimbledon has been suspended because of rain.

Seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini and former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber were among the players in third-round action on the outer courts when play was halted.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court had yet to start.

There were several rain delays during the first two days of the tournament but the weather had been dry since then.

2) We are back underway. Take 2: Let the games begin

Play has resumed at Wimbledon after a rain delay of about 90 minutes.

Sorana Cirstea was playing Britain's Emma Raducanu on No. 1 Court in the third round.

Coco Gauff and Roger Federer were set to play their third-round matches on Centre Court later.

3) Kerber comes from behind to win

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed. Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw.

