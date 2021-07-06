Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wimbledon 2021 Day 8: Medvedev, Sabalenka, Barty in action

Wimbledon Day 8: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 8 matches, with Ash Barty, Aryna Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber, and Daniil Medvedev in action
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Poland's Hubert Huekacz during the men's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon.(AP)

WELCOME TO DAY 8 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: It would be totally fair 'Maniac Monday' of Wimbledon 2021 did not disappoint. The last-ever edition of this tradition witnessed some scintillating tennis from some of the best in the world. The grass courts of the All England club saw some familiar faces in Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic script more history to make the quarterfinals, while also welcoming the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Felix-Auger Aliassime and Ash Barty to the last-8 for the first time. Ons Jabeur, who created history, will be in action today with Daniil Medvedev stepping out to complete his match as it was interrupted last night by rain. Bart and Angelique Kerber are also going to play. Day 8 promises be enthralling, so make sure to keep up. (Wimbledon coverage)

1) Order of play:

CENTRE COURT

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) (Medvedev leads 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 3-4)

21-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

1-Ash Barty (Australia v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

COURT ONE

8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)

19-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

