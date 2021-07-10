Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wimbledon 2021: Twitterati reacts on Ashleigh Barty's maiden Wimbledon title win
tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Twitterati reacts on Ashleigh Barty's maiden Wimbledon title win

Ashleigh Barty claimed her maiden Wimbledon title by defeating Karolina Pliskova in the final.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova Pool via REUTERS/Peter Nicholls(Pool via REUTERS)

Ashleigh Barty on Sunday became the first Australian women to win a single's Wimbledon title in 41 years. The World No. 1 defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon 2021 final 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon trophy. Doing so, she emulated her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980.

"I hope I made Evonne proud," Barty said on court after the trophy presentation. "This is incredible."

Also read: Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon title -

Twitterati was quick to react on Barty's tremendous win. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Speaking after the win, Barty said that she is proud of what she has achieved an also praised her opponent Karolina Pliskova. "She brought out the best of me today," Barty said.

"I was proud of myself that I could keep chipping away at the start of the third set. It took me a while to say I wanted to win this tournament, but it's better than I ever imagined.

"I didn't sleep last night ... but I felt at home out on the court," she signed of

