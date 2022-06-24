Wimbledon 2022 draws Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know
The tennis calendar for 2022 is all set for the Wimbledon for the culmination of the grass-court season which will witness some of the best players across the globe in action. Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, has been seeded top in men's singles category with two-time winner Rafael Nadal seeded second. The draw will also see 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in action. Meanwhile, in women's singles list, world no.1 Iga Swiatek has been seeded top in the list of 32 seeded players which included five former winners. The draw will also see the return of seven-time champion Serena Williams, who has taken a singles wild card. The tournament will however witness no players from Russia and Belarus owing to the ban imposed on them by the organiser for the 2022 edition.
While the tournament will kick off from June 27 at the All England Club, here are all the details for the 2022 Wimbledon draw…
When is Wimbledon 2022 draw?
The Wimbledon singles and the doubles draw will take place on June 24, Friday.
At what time will Wimbledon 2022 draw begin?
The Wimbledon 2022 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 2:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon 2022 draw?
The Wimbledon 2022 draw will not be aired in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 draw?
The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 draw will be available on their social media channel. You can also catch the latest updates of here at hindustantimes.com.
WIMBLEDON 2022 SEEDINGS
Men's singles:
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Rafael Nadal
3. Casper Ruud
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
5. Carlos Alcaraz
6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
7. Hubert Hurkacz
8. Matteo Berrettini
9. Cameron Norrie
10. Jannik Sinner
11. Taylor Fritz
12. Diego Schwartzman
13. Denis Shapovalov
14. Marin Cilec
15. Reilly Opelka
16. Pedro Carreno Busta
17. Roberto Bautista Agut
18. Grigor Dimitrov
19. Gael Monfils
20. Alex de Minaur
21. John Isner
22. Botic van de Zandschulp
23. Nikoloz Basilashvili
24. Frances Tiafoe
25. Holger Rune
26. Miomir Kecmanovic
27. Filip Krajinovic
28. Lorenzo Sonego
29. Daniel Evans
30. Jenson Brooksby
31. Tommy Paul
32. Sebastian Baez
Women's singles seedings:
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Anett Kontaveit
3. Ons Jabeur
4. Paula Badosa
5. Maria Sakkari
6. Karolina Pliskova
7. Danielle Collins
8. Jessica Pegula
9. Garbine Muguruza
10. Emma Raducanu
11. Coco Gauff
12. Jelena Ostapenko
13. Barbora Krejcikova
14. Belinda Bencic
15. Angelique Kerber
16. Simona Halep
17. Elena Rybakina
18. Jil Teichmann
19. Madison Keys
20. Amanda Anisimova
21. Camila Giorgi
22. Martina Trevisan
23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
24. Elise Mertens
25. Petra Kvitova
26. Sorana Cirstea
27. Yulia Putintseva
28. Alison Riske
29. Anhgelina Kalinina
30. Shelby Rogers
31. Kaia Kanepi
32. Sara Sorribes Tormo
