Wimbledon 2022 draws Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know

The tennis calendar for 2022 is all set for the Wimbledon for the culmination of the grass-court season which will witness some of the best players across the globe in action. Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, has been seeded top in men's singles category with two-time winner Rafael Nadal seeded second. The draw will also see 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in action. Meanwhile, in women's singles list, world no.1 Iga Swiatek has been seeded top in the list of 32 seeded players which included five former winners. The draw will also see the return of seven-time champion Serena Williams, who has taken a singles wild card. The tournament will however witness no players from Russia and Belarus owing to the ban imposed on them by the organiser for the 2022 edition.

While the tournament will kick off from June 27 at the All England Club, here are all the details for the 2022 Wimbledon draw…

When is Wimbledon 2022 draw?

The Wimbledon singles and the doubles draw will take place on June 24, Friday.

At what time will Wimbledon 2022 draw begin?

The Wimbledon 2022 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon 2022 draw?

The Wimbledon 2022 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 draw?

The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 draw will be available on their social media channel. You can also catch the latest updates of here at hindustantimes.com.

WIMBLEDON 2022 SEEDINGS

Men's singles:

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Casper Ruud

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Carlos Alcaraz

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime

7. Hubert Hurkacz

8. Matteo Berrettini

9. Cameron Norrie

10. Jannik Sinner

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Diego Schwartzman

13. Denis Shapovalov

14. Marin Cilec

15. Reilly Opelka

16. Pedro Carreno Busta

17. Roberto Bautista Agut

18. Grigor Dimitrov

19. Gael Monfils

20. Alex de Minaur

21. John Isner

22. Botic van de Zandschulp

23. Nikoloz Basilashvili

24. Frances Tiafoe

25. Holger Rune

26. Miomir Kecmanovic

27. Filip Krajinovic

28. Lorenzo Sonego

29. Daniel Evans

30. Jenson Brooksby

31. Tommy Paul

32. Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seedings:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Ons Jabeur

4. Paula Badosa

5. Maria Sakkari

6. Karolina Pliskova

7. Danielle Collins

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbine Muguruza

10. Emma Raducanu

11. Coco Gauff

12. Jelena Ostapenko

13. Barbora Krejcikova

14. Belinda Bencic

15. Angelique Kerber

16. Simona Halep

17. Elena Rybakina

18. Jil Teichmann

19. Madison Keys

20. Amanda Anisimova

21. Camila Giorgi

22. Martina Trevisan

23. Beatriz Haddad Maia

24. Elise Mertens

25. Petra Kvitova

26. Sorana Cirstea

27. Yulia Putintseva

28. Alison Riske

29. Anhgelina Kalinina

30. Shelby Rogers

31. Kaia Kanepi

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

