Wimbledon 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Alcaraz vs Rune, Rybakina vs Jabeur QF on Centre Court; Bopanna eyes doubles SF

Jul 12, 2023 03:59 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 10: Follow Live score and updates of quarterfinal action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 10: It is quarter-final time at Wimbledon. At Centre Court first up will be the women's singles quarter-final between number 6 seed Ons Jabeur taking on defending champion Elena Rybakina. That will be followed by the men's quarter-final in which Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Holger Rune, the sixth seed from Denmark. On Court One, meanwhile, second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces 25th seed and former US Open runner up Madison Keys after which third seed Daniil Medvedev faces this season's sensation Christopher Eubanks of the USA. Meanwhile Rohan Bopanna holds up the Indian challenge in what is most probably his final Wimbledon. He and men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden face Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens in the quarter-finals. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 12, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    Wimbledon QFs Live Updates: What's on Court One?

    Matches at Court One start half an hour before Centre Court and so that's 1pm local time (5.30pm IST). 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys, seeded 25th, faces Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles quarter-finals. That will be followed by the men's match between Russian and the USA, with third seed Daniil Medvedev facing this season's surprise package Christopher Eubanks.

  • Jul 12, 2023 03:45 PM IST

    Wimbledon quarter-finals live: What's on Centre Court? 

    Centre Court action begins at 1.30pm local time (6pm IST). The first match is the women's singles quarter-finals between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, which, you would recall, is also a replay of the 2022 final. At the time, Jabeur had finished on the wrong side of the result, wonder what will happen this time. Then is the men's singles quarter-final between Spanish top seed and the kid touted as the heir apparent to the Big 3, Carlos Alcaraz and Danish sixth seed Holger Rune. The two players are old pals, having played together in under-12s tournaments all the way back in... 2014. Feel old yet?

  • Jul 12, 2023 03:43 PM IST

    Wimbledon Day 10 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    We are inching towards the business end of The Championship and in a matter of hours, Centre Court and Court One will be abuzz with the grunts and exclamations of the players involved in the high-profile encounters, the sound of fans living and breathing every great shot and miss with their own vocalisations and the sound of the chair umpire routinely making his calls and at times chastising the crowd  as well. It is the quarter-finals at Wimbledon! The only time it gets bigger than this is when it is the semi-finals and the finals at Wimbledon. You get the picture. Let's sink our teeth into the grass. 

'Pete Sampras would like a minute': Roddick's strong reply to Djokovic claim

tennis
Published on Jul 12, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Andy Roddick had a strong response when a former British tennis player made a massive claim on Novak Djokovic's first serve.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves during Wimbledon men's singles fourth round(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Nadal's uncle makes retirement plan revelation as Djokovic eyes Wimbledon glory

With Djokovic eyeing a Grand Slam glory on his beloved Centre Court, Rafa's uncle, Toni, cast a doubt on Nadal's retirement plan.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal talks during a press conference in June 2023(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 12, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Don’t want to sound arrogant…': Djokovic's king-sized ‘Wimbledon’ remark

Novak Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev in four sets to seal a berth in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Russia's Andrey Rublev (AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 12, 2023 11:36 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Djokovic left vexed, calls for privacy after Alcaraz's dad caught filming Serb

It seems Alcaraz wants to gain an early edge over the 36-year-old even though he stands two big wins away from the possible meeting.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his fourth match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 12, 2023 12:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Djokovic equals Federer's Slam record to set up heavyweight Wimbledon clash

The numbers only outline that fact that Djokovic is and has been the man to beat at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic now has as many Grand Slam quarterfinal wins as Roger Federer(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 12, 2023 06:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Deadly Novak Djokovic repels Andrey Rublev to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Rublev snatched the 1st set but it was akin to poking a sleeping grizzly bear as Djokovic exacted painful punishment to stay on track for fifth straight title.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 12, 2023 12:59 AM IST
Reuters |

Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina knocks out Iga Swiatek, keeps Ukraine flag flying

The wild card, who became a mother only eight months ago, beat Poland’s world No.1 to reach the Wimbledon semis

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships(AP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 12, 2023 07:28 AM IST
ByAshish Magotra, New Delhi

Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semis by beating Pegula

Vondrousova, a left-handed Czech player who reached the French Open final in 2019, trailed 4-1 in the third set but didn't lose another game after that.

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 09:59 PM IST
AP |

Swiatek stunned by Svitolina as world no.1 suffers Wimbledon quarterfinal exit

Svitolina, who recently returned to tour after maternity break, matched her best ever show at the SW19 by reaching the semifinal for the second time after 2019.

Poland's Iga Swiatek speaks to her team after loosing her first set against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the ninth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 09:31 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kyrgios left red-faced after Alcaraz gives reality check over Djokovic claim

While Kyrgios must have been ready with one last ‘I told you so’ tweet, Alcaraz left his red-faced after scripting a come-from-behind win.

Nick Kyrgios had made a massive claim on Carlos Alcaraz before the world no.1 Wimbledon quarterfinal match
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 07:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Nadal's uncle outlines unfair Djokovic advantage as Serb aims Wimbledon record

Toni Nadal, Rafa's uncle, sided with Federer and his nephew in the GOAT debate before highlighting a major advantage that has favoured Djokovic in his career.

Novak Djokovic stands on verge of consolidating his Grand Slam lead over Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rublev unfazed at Djokovic's insane Wimbledon records ahead of QF tie

This will be Rublev’s first appearance in the quarters of Wimbledon, and he will be greeted by the 7-time champion Djokovic on Centre Court.

Andrey Rublev will face Novak Djokovic for the fifth time on ATP tour
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 04:35 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

WTA reacts to Wimbledon booing episode after Azarenka blasts 'drunk' crowd

Azarenka was jeered off the court after losing to Svitolina in a thrilling three-setter contest for a place in the quarterfinal

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after being defeated by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships (AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 03:11 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 Day 9 Highlights: Djokovic through to semi-final; Swiatek out

Wimbledon 2023 Highlights, Day 9: Follow Highlights of quarterfinal action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Day 9 Live Updates(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 12, 2023 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘I now know I belong at Wimbledon’: Eubanks after stunning win vs Tsitsipas

Making his Wimbledon debut at 27, Eubanks reached the quarterfinals at a major for the first time by stunning two-time Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. celebrates winning his fourth round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 10:07 AM IST
PTI |
