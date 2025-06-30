Wimbledon: Medvedev bites the grass, Alcaraz scrapes through

Mumbai: There was a time, in the transitional men’s tennis phase of the Big Three dominance dwindling and two young stars rising yet not sparkling, when Daniil Medvedev held fort for a consistent face deep in Grand Slams. Between 2021 and 2024, the Russian made five Slam finals and became the 2021 US Open champion. Daniil Medvedev is out of another Grand Slam tournament in the first round after losing to 64th-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at Wimbledon. (AFP)

This year, he’s had one win and back-to-back first-round exits in Slams. Though he says he’s “not panicking” yet, the ever-entertaining Medvedev is battling a crisis of form, having lost three straight matches in Slams for the first time in his career.

The most recent, arguably, is the most shocking. On the hottest opening day recorded at SW19, as per the ATP, Medvedev fizzled out against Benjamin Bonzi in four sets the opening day at Wimbledon. As the world No.9, almost resignedly, sprayed his forehand long, the 64th-ranked Frenchman completed the 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 victory.

Carlos Alcaraz, chasing a third straight Wimbledon title, waxed and waned on Centre Court against 38-year-old Fabio Fognini, whose brilliant game belied the fact that he was in his final Wimbledon. The Spaniard survived a scare before sending the Italian out with a 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 win.

Bonzi, who has never gone beyond Wimbledon second round, also beat Medvedev at the 2017 French Open (the Russian retired after three sets). But that was when Medvedev was starting out on the tour, the 29-year-old having since progressed to become world No.1 of Slam pedigree. That was also the last season in which Medvedev failed to advance beyond the second round in a major. With one Slam to go this year, he’s in danger of slipping back to that 2017 low.

His Wimbledon fall comes as the least expected. In Melbourne, he ran into an inspired NextGen talent in Learner Tien, who stalled his Australian Open hopes. In Paris last month, Cameron Norrie messed up his French Open opener, but clay and Medvedev have always had a hate-hate relationship. On grass and in London, this self-certified hard-court specialist found enough love.

The Russian reached the semi-finals in 2023 and 2024, defeating Jannik Sinner on the way last year. In his six previous appearances at the All England Club, Medvedev had never checked out from the first round. Until now, losing against a player who had never beaten a top-10 opponent in a Slam.

“I knew it was a tough match,” Bonzi said. “But sometimes it is better to play this kind of player in the first round. Anything can happen.”

For Medvedev, the worst did happen. Which not only extended his poor run in Slams this year, but also his overall lean patch on the tour over the past 24 months. Medvedev, holder of 20 ATP titles, last lifted a trophy in May 2023. After that, even as he made consecutive finals at the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Australian Open, the winning feel and consistent touch has eluded him.

He signed off last season with a fluctuating 46-21 win-loss record, carrying that inconsistency into this season (23-14 so far). Through this lull, there came uplifting signs only a week ago.

Competing in his second grass-court tournament in Halle after a quarter-final finish in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Medvedev earned reached the final for the first time since March 2024. He lost to Alexander Bublik, yet gained enough belief through the week in which he also beat world No.3 Alexander Zverev.

Which only adds to the shock value around this exit. The sweltering conditions made it challenging, even for other players given that eighth seed Holger Rune also lost in five sets, second seed Alcaraz was made to battle and two-time finalist Ons Jabeur had to retire.

Medvedev struggled with his serve – he littered 12 double faults, made just 59% first serves and won 43% points on the second – that proved decisive in the two tiebreakers. Medvedev also let Bonzi dictate play from his racquet, his habit of standing way behind the baseline coming back to bite him on grass.

“First round, many, many times you play a bit worse,” Medvedev said. “If it would be second or third round, maybe I could have better shots, play better.”

As it turns out, there won’t be a second round even for Stefanos Tsitsipas, his fellow post-Big Three hope that has plunged to even greater depths. Troubled by a back injury, he retired while trailing 6-3, 6-2 against French qualifier Valentin Royer.

“I’m battling many wars these days,” he said. “It’s really painful to see myself in a situation like this...Right now, I’m just absolutely left with no answers.”