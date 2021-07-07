Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon: Roger Federer knocked out in quarterfinals as Hubert Hurkacz pulls off another major upset
Wimbledon: Roger Federer knocked out in quarterfinals as Hubert Hurkacz pulls off another major upset

  • Roger Federer's bid for a ninth Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title were ended by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz as the Swiss Maestro was handed a shocking 3-6,6-7,0-6 defeat at Centre Court on Wednesday.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST

Topics
wimbledon roger federer hubert hurkacz + 1 more
