Wimbledon: 'You should travel with me as mentor or psychologist'- Djokovic's hilarious interview leaves crowd in splits

Novak Djokovic, apart from being known as a modern-day great and one of the best players to have ever graced the tennis court, is also known for possessing a great sense of humour. In his early days, he would leave the crowd in splits with accurate impersonations of his colleagues. Off late, especially during the ongoing Wimbledon championships, he has been entertaining one and all with during his post-match interviews.

During his on-court, post-match interview with presenter Rishi Persad, after beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals, the top-seed was in a jovial mood. Over the course of this tournament, Persad has been informing Djokovic of statistics and Friday was no different. Except for this time, it was Djokovic who asked,"what do we have today".

WATCH| DJOKOVIC'S FUNNY INTERVIEW LEAVES THE CROWD IN SPLITS

In response, the Wimbledon presenter revealed: "On today’s menu we’ve got a 30th grand slam final and a seventh here at Wimbledon. Those are remarkable by anyone’s standards. How does that make you feel?"

The Serbian great responded to the question with a hilarious statement, saying: "Hearing it from you feels great As I’ve been saying in, you know, after the last couple of matches I feel like you should travel with me as my mentor or a psychologist. You’ve been encouraging me with these stats, I just love hearing them."

He then proceeded to give his complete answer in all seriousness.

"You know particularly at this stage of my career, grand slams are everything really, I mean, they are the four events that count the most in our sport and I’ve been very privileged to make the history of the sport I truly love and fills my heart. Every time that I hear that there’s something on the line that is historic obviously it inspires, it motivates me but at the same time I have to balance it with trying to be present and in the moment and win only the next match.

"So for me, only one match exists in a few days. I’m going to try not to think about the 30th grand slam final although Grand Slam final is completely different feeling."

Djokovic will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who will play his first-ever Grand Slam final, in the summit clash on Sunday.