Home / Sports / Tennis / Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic
tennis

Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.

The German got 72% of his first serves in and racked up 44 winners to dominate the 30-year-old Lajovic throughout the match.

Zverev will meet either world number one Novak Djokovic or Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semi-finals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexander zverev
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP