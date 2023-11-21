Travis Kelce crashes Monday Night Football pregame broadcast on ESPN

NFL star Travis Kelce crashed ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame broadcast yesterday (November 20). Despite being busy preparing for one of his biggest games of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce took some time out to make an appearance on live TV. Ahead of the Super Bowl rematch, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a cameo on ESPN set while the crew discussed the possible outcome of the match. As the hosts began talking about Kelce, he leapt onto the set and shook hands with them. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 20: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the field before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

However, once the hosts were convinced that Kelce was willing to stay for a couple more minutes, a crew member immediately handed the 34-year-old athlete a microphone. Without noticing that the microphone wasn't turned on Kelce began talking enthusiastically. Soon after the on-air malfunction, a crew member grabbed the mic from Kelce's hands and turned it on before handing it back to him. After exchanging hugs, Kelce was surprised when he noticed the cameras and exclaimed, “Oh we're live?”

Amid the delightful meet-and-greet, Van Pelt asked the Chiefs star if he was familiar with the “Himmy award.” To this, Kelce said, “I am him, that's why. I'm going for it tonight.” Before exiting, Kelce said that he may make a comeback during the post-game set. Kelce has lately been making headlines as his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift grows stronger with each passing day. Recently, the star couple has reportedly been making Thanksgiving plans to celebrate the festival together with their families.

However, Swift was not in attendance during the Eagles vs Chiefs game on Monday. Despite it being one of the most anticipated matches of the season, odds didn't seem to be in Kelce's favour as the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17. After Kelce's loss, fans began speculating whether the NFL star's performance improves when his beau is in attendance. One fan wrote on X, “I blame Swift. No not her. The Eagles Running Back.” Another said, “Too much Swift on his mind.”

