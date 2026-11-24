The San Francisco 49ers have cut ties with disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, freeing the former second-team All-Pro to join another team.

The San Francisco 49ers have cut ties with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. (AP Photo) more less

A person familiar with the move said Aiyuk will be placed on waivers Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the transaction.

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The 49ers made the move on Monday after Aiyuk's two-game roster exemption granted by the NFL had expired. Aiyuk had been reinstated from the reserve/left squad list earlier this month as he hopes to get back in the league after not playing for more than two years.

Aiyuk is subject to waivers but is unlikely to be claimed because a team would inherit the remainder of his four-year, $120 million contract. If Aiyuk clears waivers, he can sign a new contract as a free agent with any team.

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{{^usCountry}} Aiyuk left the Niners last season and was placed by the team on the reserve/left squad list, keeping his rights with San Francisco even though the team was no longer responsible for paying him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aiyuk left the Niners last season and was placed by the team on the reserve/left squad list, keeping his rights with San Francisco even though the team was no longer responsible for paying him. {{/usCountry}}

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Aiyuk spent much of the offseason making social media outbursts but didn't take any steps to getting reinstated until he recently hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent.

He then applied for reinstatement and met with the 49ers on Nov. 6 as part of his attempt to get back into the NFL.

Aiyuk has not played for more than two years since injuring his knee in October 2024 but said earlier this month that he’s healthy and wants to return to the league.

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The Niners were clear they had no intention of allowing Aiyuk to play for them again but delayed the decision to waive him until they were forced to put him on the 53-man roster.

The 49ers are still seeking to get money back from Aiyuk with the league telling him he owes the 49ers about $13 million based on bonuses he was paid after signing that extension.

The 49ers previously voided $27 million guaranteed in Aiyuk’s contract for 2026 for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities last summer when he was rehabilitating his knee injury.

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Aiyuk signed the big extension just before the start of the 2024 season following a lengthy contract hold-in that kept him out of training camp. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and was a second-team All-Pro.

Aiyuk had only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games in 2024 before getting injured. The 28-year-old has 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 TDs since being drafted in the first round in 2020.