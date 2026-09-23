Aaron Judge injury update: What is Yankees star’s earliest possible return? Doctor provides alarming analysis

The New York Yankees have already secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, but their hopes of competing for the American League East title have taken a back seat to a more immediate concern: Aaron Judge’s availability.

Judge’s latest injury update

Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list last week. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a fresh update on Judge’s condition Tuesday, revealing that the outfielder is dealing with a “moderate grade” strain in his right calf.

The 34-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list last week after suffering the setback shortly after returning to the lineup.

More concerning for New York, Boone indicated that the team is not currently preparing for Judge to be available at the beginning of the postseason. The veteran slugger received a PPP injection on Monday as part of his treatment.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch shared Boone’s comments on X.

"Aaron Judge is likely out for the AL Wild Card Series vs. Boston. “We’re planning on him not being a part of that,” Aaron Boone said. Judge had a PPP injection in his right calf during the off-day," Hoch tweeted.

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While Judge’s official postseason status will not be finalized until the Yankees set their playoff roster, the latest update makes his availability for the Wild Card Series increasingly uncertain.

Doctor weighs in on Judge’s return case

Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse also offered his assessment of the injury, describing it as a “grade 2 soleus (Calf) strain.” According to Morse, such an injury “usually take 6-8 weeks to return to play” from.

He also noted, “Sometimes you can push them to 3-4 weeks with super potent stem cells. If PPP was truly chosen, that is an interesting choice as this is the ‘weaker’ part of PRP.”

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Based on his assessment, Morse expressed doubt that Judge will return this season.

“I’m not sure Judge plays again this season,” he concluded in his tweet.

Judge’s return cut short

Judge’s latest setback comes after he had already missed more than three months before returning to action earlier in September. He was then placed back on the IL with the right calf strain last week, leaving the Yankees without their captain as they approach the postseason.

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The Yankees have already clinched a playoff berth, but their position in the American League remains unsettled. The Rays entered the Yankees’ late-season series with a significant lead in the AL East, leaving New York facing the possibility of a Wild Card matchup.