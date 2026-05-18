Aaron Rai's wife and family: 5 interesting things on India-born Gaurika Bishnoi

Aaron Rai continued his impressive run at the 2026 PGA Championship, becoming the first player from England to win the tournament in 107 years. The English golfer entered the final round at Aronimink Golf Club tied near the top of the leaderboard.

Aaron Rai, of England, waves on the 18th green after his round during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

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While Rai continued dominating the field, some fans asked questions about his personal life, especially his family. He is married to an India-born Gaurika Bishnoi.

Here are five interesting things to know about Gaurika Bishnoi

1. Gaurika Bishnoi is a successful golfer herself

Bishnoi had strong golfing resume long before she married Rai. Originally from Gurugram, India, Bishnoi competes on the Ladies European Tour and previously dominated India’s Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour with eight career victories.

She was ranked the No. 1 female player on the Indian circuit in both 2017 and 2019. One of her standout performances came in Mysuru, where she closed with a brilliant 4-under-par 66.

Bishnoi also holds a degree in Economics from Jesus and Mary College. Interestingly, she played tennis before transitioning into golf.

2. Aaron Rai and Gaurika Bishnoi got married in 2025

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{{^usCountry}} According to multiple reports, Rai and Bishnoi married in July 2025 during a lavish Indian wedding ceremony at Hedsor House near London. The couple now reportedly lives together in Jacksonville, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to multiple reports, Rai and Bishnoi married in July 2025 during a lavish Indian wedding ceremony at Hedsor House near London. The couple now reportedly lives together in Jacksonville, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Rai generally keeps his private life away from the spotlight, he has occasionally spoken publicly about how much Bishnoi means to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Rai generally keeps his private life away from the spotlight, he has occasionally spoken publicly about how much Bishnoi means to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s hard for me to really sum up how much of an effect she’s had on me as a person, and also that actually feeds into my golf,” Rai said after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s hard for me to really sum up how much of an effect she’s had on me as a person, and also that actually feeds into my golf,” Rai said after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This year has been truly special with us getting married, caddying for her, being with her, getting married, practicing and playing together,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This year has been truly special with us getting married, caddying for her, being with her, getting married, practicing and playing together,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s just a peaceful thing to be able to share different parts of our lives with one another and being with each other every step of the way. Yeah, very special.” 3. American golf fans first noticed Bishnoi at The Masters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s just a peaceful thing to be able to share different parts of our lives with one another and being with each other every step of the way. Yeah, very special.” 3. American golf fans first noticed Bishnoi at The Masters {{/usCountry}}

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It was during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest at Masters Tournament when fans first took notice of Bishnoi. She was Rai’s caddie and even stepped up to hit a shot herself. The moment quickly went viral.

Later that year, Rai returned the favor by serving as Bishnoi’s caddie during a Ladies European Tour event.

4. Aaron Rai has one of golf’s most unusual styles

The Englishman famously wears two black gloves during rounds - something rarely seen among professional golfers. He also uses headcovers not just for woods but for his irons as well.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, on March 3, 1995, Rai turned professional in 2012 at just 17 years old instead of pursuing college golf. His breakthrough PGA Tour win came at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

5. Rai keeps climbing at major championships

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Although Rai just achived his first title. Entering the 2026 PGA Championship, he had made the cut in nine of his 12 career major starts.

One of his best performances came at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he finished tied for 19th after opening with a 67.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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