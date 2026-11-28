The saga of Aaron Rodgers' controversial departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers continued Friday, even as the team recorded a win in their first game since Rodgers left.
Rodgers on Friday seemingly responded to Tom Brady, who accused the former Steelers quarterback of violating dressing-room sanctity by going public about his fallout with Steelers management. Rodgers criticised the Steelers in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the day it was announced that Mason Rudolf will start in his place in Friday's Broncos game. He was subsequently released by the Steelers and his now a free agent.
The aftermath of the decision continues to unfold. The latest came in the form of a text that Aaron Rodgers sent to Thursday Night Football play-by-play commentator, Al Michaels. Michaels read out the text in the Amazon Prime Video broadcast of the Steelers-Broncos game. In the text, Rodgers appeared to address Tom Brady's criticism.Also Read Mike McCarthy's daughter Alex defends Steelers boss amid row with Aaron Rodgers
'They took it public': Aaron Rodgers on violating locker room sanctity
Tom Brady said on the Thursday Night Football broadcast that he thought Aaron Rodgers did not handle the situation properly.
"The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Tom Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates, you're fighting with your coaches, you're always acting as a team together. It shouldn't always be the place for, you know, private things to become public."
Rodgers, in his apparent response, said that the sanctity of the locker room "protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership."{{/usCountry}}
Rodgers, in his apparent response, said that the sanctity of the locker room "protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership."{{/usCountry}}
“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership," Rodgers said, according to Al Michaels.
"They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.