Opinions on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy are sharply divided after his fallout with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, left, and Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) more less

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Before being released by the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers gave an explosive interview on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN exposing his brewing internal tension with Mike McCarthy. Rodgers claimed Mike McCarthy sleeps during team meeting painted his former head coach's love for ice cream and sandwiches as extreme.

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Aaron Rodgers, a 22-season star NFL quarterback, falling out with Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy has snowballed into one of the biggest controversies the NFL has seen in months.

Mike McCarthy's daughter comes out in support of Steelers coach

One of those who came out in support of Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was his daughter, Alex McCarthy. Alex, who is a model, actor and social media influencer, also previously came out in support of her father during tough times.

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{{^usCountry}} Alex McCarthy defended Mike McCarthy as a "great human being," as she reshared a story from singer John Vincent, a close friend of the McCarthys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alex McCarthy defended Mike McCarthy as a "great human being," as she reshared a story from singer John Vincent, a close friend of the McCarthys. {{/usCountry}}

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The caption of the story read: “Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not just a great football coach, but he is an even better human being and I’m extremely proud to call him my brother." He also included a photo of him hugging the Steelers' head coach.

Mike McCarthy and is married to Jessica McCarthy have three daughters: Alexandra "Alex" Noel McCarthy, Gabrielle, and Isabella.

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Tom Brady criticises Aaron Rodgers

NFL legend Tom Brady criticised Aaron Rodgers over his decision to speak about Mike McCarthy in the media, alleging that it was a breach of "dressing room sanctity." Notably, Rodgers' decision to come out about McCarthy came after he was benched in favour of Mason Rudolph ahead of their Black Friday game against Broncos.

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"The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Tom Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates, you're fighting with your coaches, you're always acting as a team together.

"It shouldn't always be the place for, you know, private things to become public. That's what I'll say."