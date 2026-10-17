AEW star Pac's cause of death revealed as bronchial asthma

AEW star Benjamin Satterley, known to fans as "Pac," died of bronchial asthma, the California Post reported, citing a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The manner of his death was ruled natural. Satterley was 40.

Pac found unresponsive in rental car

AEW star PAC died at the age of 40. (X/ Newcastle United)

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Benjamin Satterley was found unresponsive in a rental car parked outside a CAVA restaurant on Mannheim Road in Des Plaines, Illinois, at around 4 p.m. local time on September 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His death came less than a day after he competed at AEW All Out 2026 on September 26. He challenged Andrade El Ídolo for the AEW National Championship but lost, and later appeared in the main event.

AEW announced his death and paid tribute to the wrestler, remembering his career and contributions to the sport.

"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans," AEW said.

Who was Pac?

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{{^usCountry}} Benjamin Satterley began training as a wrestler at 18 after developing an interest in the sport through his aunt, a fan of the World Wrestling Federation, according to his booking agency, MN2S. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Benjamin Satterley began training as a wrestler at 18 after developing an interest in the sport through his aunt, a fan of the World Wrestling Federation, according to his booking agency, MN2S. {{/usCountry}}

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He soon earned nicknames such as “The Super Superman” and “The Man That Gravity Forgot” for his athleticism and high-flying style.

He began wrestling internationally in 2007 and performed as Adrian Neville in WWE from 2012 to 2018.

After joining AEW in 2019, he became the inaugural AEW International Champion and a two-time AEW World Trios Champion.

Wrestling world pays tribute

News of Satterley’s death prompted tributes from wrestlers and wrestling executives.

Fellow wrestler Will Ospreay remembered him as both an exceptional performer and a close friend.

“The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being,” Ospreay wrote on X. “Honored to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others.”

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AEW president Tony Khan also paid tribute to Satterley, writing, "Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace."

WWE chief content officer Triple H, who worked with Satterley during his time in WWE, also mourned his death.

He wrote on X, "Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that. He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world."

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