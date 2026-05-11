Is Ahmad Hardy safe? Missouri Tigers running back shot at Mississippi concert

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy, who was named a first-team All-SEC selection last season, was shot at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning. He is currently in stable condition following surgery, as announced by the school on Monday.

Ahmad Hardy, All-SEC running back, recovering after being shot; teammates and school support him.(AP)

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“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” Missouri football said in a official statement on social media. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available."

According to a source speaking to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hardy is alert and moving around on Monday, and there is hope that he will return to playing football. However, the timeline for his return and the potential impact remain uncertain.

It is still unclear how many people were impacted in the Mississippi shooting.

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{{^usCountry}} Who is Ahmad Hardy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Ahmad Hardy? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hardy, hailing from Oma, Mississippi, ranked second among FBS players with 1,649 rushing yards in the previous season. The SEC Newcomer of the Year also achieved 16 touchdowns and maintained an average of 6.4 yards across his 256 rushing attempts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hardy, hailing from Oma, Mississippi, ranked second among FBS players with 1,649 rushing yards in the previous season. The SEC Newcomer of the Year also achieved 16 touchdowns and maintained an average of 6.4 yards across his 256 rushing attempts. {{/usCountry}}

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He made a transfer to Missouri from UL Monroe after the 2024 season, during which he accumulated 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 attempts.

Concerns pour in for Ahmad Hardy

Meanwhile, several people expressed concerns for Hardy on social media, with one saying: “Praying for Ahmad Hardy’s full recovery. Wishing him strength, healing, and support during this difficult time. Ahmad.”

“That's terrifying. Really glad to hear he's stable after surgery 🙏 Hope he makes a full recovery — football is secondary after something like this. 💙,” another wrote.

“This is terrible. Prayers up for Hardy,” a third fan said, while another stated, “This is awful news. Sending Ahmad, his family, and friends love and prayers.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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