AJ Brown trade news: Why Dontayvion Wicks move is major boost for Eagles, Patriots - Insider weighs in

AJ Brown trade update: The New England Patriots might have taken their first concrete step towards getting AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. On Friday, it was revealed that Nick Sirianni and co acquired Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Wicks is also set to sign a one-year extension worth $12.5 million with the Eagles, his agent David Mulugheta stated.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after his team's 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

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However, the deal is not as simple as it sounds. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Eagles are trading the 2026 5th-round pick they received from Atlanta in this years draft and their second 2027 6th-round pick.

Wicks, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Virginia, has quietly built a solid early career. He recorded 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, bringing his total to 108 career catches.

Why Dontayvion Wicks trade impacts the AJ Brown situation

This offseason alone, the Eagles have added Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, while still retaining DeVonta Smith as a cornerstone option. Younger players like Johnny Wilson and Darius Cooper also remain in the mix. Against that backdrop, Wicks’ arrival looks less like a standalone transaction and more like part of a broader roster recalibration.

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{{^usCountry}} Any AJ Brown move is likely to come after June 1, keeping cap implications in context. But structurally, the pieces are starting to align. Adding multiple receivers in quick succession, now including Wicks, could signal that the front office is preparing for a potential departure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Any AJ Brown move is likely to come after June 1, keeping cap implications in context. But structurally, the pieces are starting to align. Adding multiple receivers in quick succession, now including Wicks, could signal that the front office is preparing for a potential departure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If the Eagles further invest in the position during the draft, it would only strengthen that interpretation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the Eagles further invest in the position during the draft, it would only strengthen that interpretation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For now, Brown remains on the roster. But with Philadelphia continuing to stack receiver depth, rival teams may begin to view this trade as an early indicator that something bigger could be on the horizon. AJ Brown situation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, Brown remains on the roster. But with Philadelphia continuing to stack receiver depth, rival teams may begin to view this trade as an early indicator that something bigger could be on the horizon. AJ Brown situation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed trade rumors last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed trade rumors last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I understand that there's interest in the AJ Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock," he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I understand that there's interest in the AJ Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock," he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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"But my answer to any question on AJ Brown is AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about AJ Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there's interest, but my answer is AJ Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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