Alex Ovechkin: Age, net worth, career earnings, stats, wife, children, and more as Capitals legend announces retirement

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, is set to call time on his illustrious career after the 2026-27 season. The Washington Capitals icon is currently in his 22nd NHL season and will bring his remarkable two-decade run with the franchise to an end at age 41.

Alex Ovechkin is set to call time on his illustrious career after the 2026-27 season. (REUTERS)

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With Ovechkin’s retirement announcement putting the spotlight on his extraordinary career, here is a closer look at his personal life, professional accomplishments and career earnings.

Alex Ovechkin’s wife: Anastasia Shubskaya

Alex Ovechkin is married to Russian model and actress Anastasia “Nastya” Shubskaya. She is the daughter of the late Russian actress and director Vera Glagoleva and businessman Kirill Shubsky.

The couple first met at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where they exchanged phone numbers before eventually losing touch. They reconnected several years later in 2014 and began dating in early 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} Ovechkin and Shubskaya had a private civil ceremony in Russia in August 2016 before celebrating their marriage with a lavish wedding at Barvikha Luxury Village near Moscow in July 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ovechkin and Shubskaya had a private civil ceremony in Russia in August 2016 before celebrating their marriage with a lavish wedding at Barvikha Luxury Village near Moscow in July 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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They have two sons together. Their first child, Sergei Ovechkin, was born in 2018 and is currently eight years old. Their second son, Ilya Ovechkin, was born in 2020 and is currently six years old. The two boys are the Capitals star’s children with Shubskaya.

Net worth and career earnings

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Alex Ovechkin has accumulated significant wealth throughout his NHL career, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating his fortune at around $80 million. His earnings from playing alone are believed to be close to $160 million, generated through three contracts with the Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin began his NHL career with a three-year, $11.5 million entry-level deal after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2004. In 2008, he signed a then-record 13-year, $124 million Capitals extension, which he negotiated without an agent. He later agreed to a five-year, $47.5 million extension in 2021, keeping him in Washington through 2025-26.

Ovechkin’s income has also extended beyond his NHL salary. His endorsement portfolio has included major brands such as Nike, CCM and PepsiCo, with those partnerships estimated to provide roughly $1.5 million per year in additional income.

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His overall financial portfolio also includes real estate and business investments in Washington, D.C., and Moscow. When those assets and his continued commercial value are taken into consideration, some estimates place Ovechkin’s total wealth closer to $90 million.

Career stats and achievements

The Washington Capitals selected Ovechkin first overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, and he made his debut in the 2005-06 campaign. The Russian forward made an immediate impact, capturing the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year.

Ovechkin, famously known as “The Great 8,” quickly developed into one of the most dominant goal scorers the NHL has ever seen. Over the course of his career, he has broken numerous records and built an extraordinary statistical résumé. Through the end of the 2025-26 regular season, he had played 1,573 games and amassed 929 goals, 758 assists and 1,687 points.

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His scoring consistency has remained remarkable throughout his lengthy career. He has reached at least 30 goals in 20 different NHL seasons, an all-time record, while recording nine campaigns with 50 or more goals. So far this season, Ovechkin has appeared in two games and has one point, which came on an assist.