Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: Lions WR could play vs Cowboys; positive news comes in
The Detroit Lions received some good news ahead of their Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received some good news ahead of their Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. Amid concerns around Amon-Ra St Brown, the top wide receiver could be seen practicing and going through drills before the game. He could actually be ready to play.
This comes after the Lions listed Brown as questionable for Week 14. He suffered an ankle sprain during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers when an offensive lineman rolled up on his leg. The star WR has a team-leading 75 receptions, 884 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
"I know this. If he can play, he'll play," Lions coach Dan Campbell said.
Just before the game, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Brown hadn't practiced all week.
“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice this week due to his ankle sprain and a return next week was considered the more “realistic expectation”, per source. But the team also knows St. Brown is one of the NFL’s toughest players, and if anyone can come back sooner, it’s him,” Schefter wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Detroit Lions Depth Chart
OFFENSE
WR: Jameson Williams
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett
LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper
LG: Kayode Awosika
C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon
RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese
RT: Penei Sewell
TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley
WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa
QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
DEFENSE
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat
DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo
DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez
EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad
LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez
LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard
LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske
CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey
CB: Terrion Arnold
S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox
S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jake Bates
H: Jack Fox
P: Jack Fox
LS: Hogan Hatten
PR: Kalif Raymond
KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds
