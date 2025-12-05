Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: Lions WR could play vs Cowboys; positive news comes in

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) The Detroit Lions received some good news ahead of their Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received some good news ahead of their Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. Amid concerns around Amon-Ra St Brown, the top wide receiver could be seen practicing and going through drills before the game. He could actually be ready to play.

This comes after the Lions listed Brown as questionable for Week 14. He suffered an ankle sprain during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers when an offensive lineman rolled up on his leg. The star WR has a team-leading 75 receptions, 884 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

"I know this. If he can play, he'll play," Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

Just before the game, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Brown hadn't practiced all week.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice this week due to his ankle sprain and a return next week was considered the more “realistic expectation”, per source. But the team also knows St. Brown is one of the NFL’s toughest players, and if anyone can come back sooner, it’s him,” Schefter wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

OFFENSE

WR: Jameson Williams

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett

LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper

LG: Kayode Awosika

C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon

RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese

RT: Penei Sewell

TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley

WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

DEFENSE

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat

DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo

DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez

EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard

LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske

CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

CB: Terrion Arnold

S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox

S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Bates

H: Jack Fox

P: Jack Fox

LS: Hogan Hatten

PR: Kalif Raymond

KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds