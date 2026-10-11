Are Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers playing today vs Eagles? Slow start frustrates fantasy managers

Fantasy managers hoping for big performances from Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 have been disappointed so far.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) participates in drills during practice at the team's NFL football training camp in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Kelly Jordan)

With the Eagles leading 14-7 midway through the second quarter of the London game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Meyers had one catch for 18 yards on one target, while Thomas had yet to record a reception.

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Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr., the former first-round pick out of LSU who exploded for 87 catches, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024, has been a major disappointment so far in 2026.

Through four games heading into London, he managed only 9 receptions for 105 yards and 1 touchdown on limited targets (around 13-15).

His snap share has often lagged behind Washington and Meyers in the crowded Jacksonville receiving corps, leading to low weekly fantasy ceilings and growing frustration among managers who drafted him as a potential WR2/WR3.

Meyers

Meyers, the veteran acquisition expected to provide reliable volume, has been more involved but still modest overall: 13 receptions for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns through four games. He posted one strong outing (7-64-1 against New England) but has otherwise hovered in the low-to-mid 30s in yards, averaging roughly 41 yards per game. While more consistent than Thomas, he has not delivered the high-floor production many hoped for in deeper leagues.

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{{^usCountry}} Minor injuries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minor injuries {{/usCountry}}

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Both players entered the season dealing with minor injury concerns (shoulder for Thomas, thumb for Meyers) that limited practice participation at times but did not keep them out of games. Neither carried an injury designation for Week 5 and were confirmed active.

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