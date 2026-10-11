Who is Kevin Elmer? High school football referee suspended after physical altercation during Glendale vs Kickapoo; watch video

With six and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Glendale senior wide receiver Joelle Rover scored on a 47-yard touchdown run, marking the Falcons’ final touchdown of the game. He celebrated the score with his teammates in the end zone, adding a dance move to the celebration.

Although Glendale secured a convincing 29-point victory, an altercation during the third quarter drew attention to the game and prompted a response from the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA).

A controversial incident during Thursday’s high school football matchup between Glendale and Kickapoo in Missouri resulted in the indefinite suspension of one of the officials involved.

However, footage of the play shows a referee approaching Rover as he made his way back toward the sideline.

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The official grabbed the senior player and forcibly turned him around to face him, leading to a tense exchange on the field.

Who is Kevin Elmer? According to Ozarks First, the official involved in the confrontation was Kevin Elmer. Following the initial interaction, Elmer appeared to get into Rover’s face before another referee stepped in and pulled him away from the Glendale player.

As Rover continued walking away, he appeared to say something to Elmer, who responded, “I'm glad you do,” before returning to the other side of the field.

Glendale head coach Frank Tristan also expressed his displeasure over the incident. In the video, he can be heard confronting the officials and saying, “He doesn’t need to be touching my players, you talk to me. That’s ridiculous,” Tristan said in the video.

MSHSAA suspends official indefinitely The incident prompted a response from the Missouri State High School Activities Association, which confirmed that Elmer had been suspended indefinitely following the confrontation.

"We were made aware of the situation, and the official in question has been suspended indefinitely," Missouri State High School Activities Association Communications Director Andrew Kauffman told USA Today.

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The controversy had no impact on the outcome, as Glendale comfortably defeated Kickapoo 35-6 to move to a 4-3 record this season. The Falcons have also extended their winning streak to three games, scoring 35 points or more in each of their last three victories.