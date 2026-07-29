Are Devin Booker and Irina Shayk dating? Viral sightings spark romance rumors around Suns star and supermodel

After previously making headlines for his relationship with Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker is now at the center of fresh dating speculation involving supermodel Irina Shayk.

Devin Booker is now at the center of fresh dating speculation involving supermodel Irina Shayk. (Instagram @dbook @irinashayk)

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With the NBA offseason underway, attention has shifted from Booker's performances on the court to his personal life after online rumors linked him to Shayk.

Is Devin Booker dating Irina Shayk?

The speculation began on Sunday, when celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared photos of a man who resembled Booker leaving Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York. Citing "several sources," the account claimed he had been at the venue with Shayk, although the model did not appear in any of the images.

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{{^usCountry}} A day later, Deuxmoi added to the rumors by posting a blurry video from a gathering at Delilah's, alleging Booker and Shayk were seen talking together during the event the previous night. Devin Booker’s past relationships {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day later, Deuxmoi added to the rumors by posting a blurry video from a gathering at Delilah's, alleging Booker and Shayk were seen talking together during the event the previous night. Devin Booker’s past relationships {{/usCountry}}

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Booker's own relationship history has frequently attracted public attention. The Suns star had an on-and-off romance with Kendall Jenner between 2020 and 2022 before the pair eventually went their separate ways.

Irina Shayk’s dating history

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Shayk remains one of the fashion industry's biggest stars. She rose to global fame after appearing on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has since fronted campaigns for several luxury fashion brands.

Shayk previously dated actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019, and the former couple continue to co-parent their 9-year-old daughter, Lea.

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Following that relationship, she was briefly linked to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nothing confirmed, only rumors

As of now, neither Booker nor Shayk has addressed the rumors. With no confirmed photos or videos showing the pair together, the speculation is based solely on anonymous reports. Unless either of them comments publicly or they are seen together, the rumored relationship remains unconfirmed.

Devin Booker's standout season

The Phoenix Suns guard is coming off another productive season, averaging 26.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.6% from the field during the 2025-26 campaign.

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Despite Booker's strong individual performances, Phoenix finished 45-37 before being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs.