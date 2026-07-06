Balogun red card appeal: FIFA President Gianni Infantino breaks silence ahead of USA vs Belgium; ‘did receive a call…’

USA is set to take on Belgium in a highly anticipated Round of 16 clash, and the excitement surrounding the fixture has only intensified after Folarin Balogun was cleared to play following the reversal of his red-card suspension.

Gianni Infantino explained call with Donald Trump had no influence on the decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension. (AFP)

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The decision comes as a major boost for Mauricio Pochettino, who will now have his leading scorer of the tournament available for one of the biggest matches of the campaign against the Red Devils.

However, FIFA's ruling has sparked widespread debate, with many fans questioning the fairness of the decision after reports emerged that the White House had contacted FIFA to review the red card the 25-year-old striker received against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Donald Trump later addressed the matter publicly and even revealed parts of his conversation with Gianni Infantino. Now, the latest clarification has come directly from the FIFA president himself.

FIFA President acknowledges red card controversy

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{{^usCountry}} Hours before kickoff between the United States and Belgium, FIFA shared a statement from Infantino on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours before kickoff between the United States and Belgium, FIFA shared a statement from Infantino on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Infantino's statement read:

"I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance.

FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected."

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Infantino did not stop there. He went on to explain that while he regularly discusses FIFA World Cup matters with the US president and did receive a call from Trump, those conversations had no influence whatsoever on the disciplinary committee's decision to overturn Balogun's suspension.

“Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues,” the statement mentioned further.

What did Trump and Infantino discuss

The FIFA President also revealed the exchange that happened over the call.

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“During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold," his statement clarified.

Rules and Intergity remains priority

He concluded by emphasizing his involvement in FIFA's disciplinary decisions, reiterating that the organization's judicial process and its rules remain the highest priority.

Also read: Trump reveals details of Gianni Infantino call over Folarin Balogun's red card row; ‘All I did was…’

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"I read the decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee when they are issued. Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree.

“What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times," he concluded.

Belgium appeal denied by FIFA

The Belgian Football Association also lodged an appeal challenging Folarin Balogun's eligibility for the Round of 16 clash. However, it was confirmed that the FIFA had rejected the request, clearing Balogun to feature for the United States.

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Had the suspension remained in place, Kevin De Bruyne and company would have entered the knockout tie with a big advantage, with the USMNT missing one of its most dangerous attacking players.

Also read: Thomas Tuchel questions World Cup disciplinary process as UEFA slams FIFA over Folarin Balogun red-card drama

Instead, the Round of 16 showdown now promises to be even more compelling, not only because both teams will have close to their strongest lineups available, but also due to the off-field controversy surrounding Balogun's eligibility.