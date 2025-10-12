Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2025: Check full list of winners of 47th edition of the race

The 47th edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon took place on Sunday, October 12, and, according to ABC 7 Chicago, around 50,000 athletes from 100 countries took part in the mega event. This included Americans from all 50 states. Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2025: Winners and top American runners emerge. Check full list(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 26.2-mile run started from Grant Park at 7:30 AM local time (8:30 AM ET) and traversed through 29 neighborhoods of the city before culminating at the same location.

Winners of Chicago Marathon 2025

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:02:23. Amos Kipruto of Kenya came in second, crossing the line in 2:03:54. The third position also went to a Kenyan, Alex Masai, who took 02:04:37 to finish the race, as per the event’s official website.

However, the person coming in fourth, Conner Mantz, had a special distinction. He became not only the fastest American in the race but also broke the US national record and the North American area record of 2:04:43, Olympics.com reported.

In the women’s division, Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa emerged victorious – the first woman from her country to win this event since Tirunesh Dibaba in 2017. She took 2:14:56 – her personal best – to cross the finish line, in what was her first marathon in the US.

Behind her was compatriot Megertu Alemu with a timing of 2:17:18, and the top three were rounded off by Tanzania's Magdalena Shauri, who took 2:18:03 to reach the finish line. The fastest American in the women’s race was Natosha Rogers, who came sixth with a timing of 2:23:28, the official website reported.

Susannah Scaroni from the US won the women’s wheelchair event with a time of 1:38:14. In the men’s wheelchair event, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug came in first.

Chicago Marathon 2025: Men’s results

Jacob Kiplimo (UGA), 2:02:23

Amos Kipruto (KEN), 2:03:54

Alex Masai (KEN), 2:04:37

Conner Mantz (USA), 2:04:43

Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH), 2:04:49

Seifu Tura (ETH), 2:05:17

Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN), 2:05:31

Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo (KEN), 2:06:14

Rory Linkletter (CAN), 2:06:49

Bashir Abdi (BEL), 2:07:08

Zouhair Talbi (MAR), 2:07:27

Timothy Kiplagat (KEN), 2:07:42

Daniel Ebenyo (KEN), 2:07:52

Wesley Kiptoo (USA), 2:09:02

Ryan Ford (USA), 2:09:37

Galen Rupp (USA), 2:09:41

Andrew Colley (USA), 2:09:43

Aidan Troutner (USA), 2:10:23

Cj Albertson (USA), 2:10:38

Colin Mickow (USA), 2:11:24

Haftu Knight (USA), 2:11:39

Hiroto Inoue (JPN), 2:12:26

Afewerki Zeru (USA), 2:13:23

Casey Clinger (USA), 2:16:05

Robert Miranda (USA), 2:16:24

Chicago Marathon 2025: Women’s results

Hawi Feysa Gejia (ETH), 2:14:56

Megertu Alemu (ETH), 2:17:18

Magdalena Shauri (TAN), 2:18:03

Loice Chemnung (KEN), 2:18:23

Mary Ngugi-Cooper (KEN), 2:19:25

Natosha Rogers (USA), 2:23:28

Dakotah Popehn (USA), 2:24:20

Florencia Borelli (ARG), 2:24:23

Gabriella Rooker (USA), 2:26:32

Melody Julien (FRA), 2:27:09

Bedatu Hirpa Badane (ETH), 2:27:50

Marta Galimany (ESP), 2:28:23

Aubrey Frentheway (USA), 2:28:56

Makenna Myler (USA), 2:29:26

Maggie Montoya (USA), 2:29:50

Chicago Marathon 2025: Men’s wheelchair results

Marcel Hug (SUI), 1:23:20

David Weir (GBR), 1:27:26

Tomoki Suzuki (JPN), 1:27:29

Aaron Pike (USA), 1:29:07

Jetze Plat (NED), 1:29:10

Geert Schipper (NED), 1:29:18

Ryota Yoshida (JPN), 1:32:27

Evan Correll (USA), 1:35:21

Sho Watanabe (JPN), 1:35:22

Brian Siemann (USA), 1:35:23

JohnBoy Smith (GBR), 1:35:42

Hiroki Nishida (JPN), 1:35:42

Jason Robinson (USA), 1:35:46

Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP), 1:35:57

Simon Lawson (GBR), 1:36:22

Matthew Clarke (GBR), 1:53:33

Juan Rodarte (USA), 2:09:35

Rob Balucas (USA), 2:13:12

Vratislav Zdrubecký (CZE), 2:14:09

Dean Furness (USA), 2:15:01

Chicago Marathon 2025: Women’s wheelchair results

Susannah Scaroni (USA), 1:38:14

Manuela Schär (SUI), 1:39:03

Tatyana McFadden (USA), 1:39:04

Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR), 1:41:59

Jade Hall (GBR), 1:42:35

Catherine Debrunner (SUI), 1:45:42

Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY), 1:50:33

Vanessa De Souza (BRA), 1:54:02

Major boost for the Chicago economy

According to CBS News, 25 percent of the people participating in the event were visiting Chicago for the first time. This is certain to give a major boost to the host city’s economy. As per estimates, the city’s economy would benefit to the tune of $680 million thanks to the marathon.

There are also a host of causes that will be helped by the Chicago Marathon, as several runners will participate to raise funds. The president of Bank of America Chicago, Rita Cook, emphasized this aspect of the race.

“I think the bigger piece is the 18,000 runners that are giving back to over 200 causes. That is really important from a philanthropic perspective," she said, as per CBS News.

Chicago Marathon 2025: Prize money

According to the official press release, the winner of the open division in both men’s and women’s categories would win $100,000.

The runners who came second will be richer by $75,000, and the second runners-up will get $50,000. In all, there is a collective prize money of $560,000, with $280,000 for men and $280,000 for women.

FAQs

Who won the Chicago Marathon?

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the men’s race while Hawi Feysa of Ethiopia won the women’s division.

Who were the fastest Americans in the Chicago Marathon?

Conner Mantz was the top American in the men’s race, coming in fourth with a US national record timing of 2:04:43. Natosha Rogers won the American division in the women’s race, coming sixth with a time of 2:23:28.

When was the first Chicago Marathon held?

The first Chicago Marathon was held in 1977.