How did Diane Keaton spend her final days? Report says Oscar winner ‘lived exactly how she…’

Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton, who passed away on October 11 at age 79, was remembered by those closest to her as “funny right up until the end” and devoted to the simple joys of life: her home, her family, and her dog. Sources close to Diane Keaton said she had a strong sense how she wanted to live(AP)

A close friend of the actor told People that Keaton “lived exactly how she wanted to, which was on her own terms, surrounded by the people and things she really loved”. The source described her as “one in a million”, adding, “She was funny right up until the end and had this way of making even ordinary moments feel special. That was just who she was.”

Diane Keaton valued privacy

Friends and colleagues said being in the spotlight was never what mattered most to Keaton. The First Wives Club and Annie Hall star valued her privacy, especially in recent years, keeping a tight-knit circle of close friends and family, the People report stated.

A friend of the actor, who is a film executive, was quoted as saying, “Diane always had a very strong sense of who she was and how she wanted to live.” They added that, especially in the last few years, Keaton kept a close circle and liked it that way.

In her final Instagram post, shared in April for National Pet Day, Keaton posed with her beloved golden retriever, Reggie.

Diane Keaton’s sudden health decline

According to another Metro report, Keaton’s health

“declined very suddenly”, making her death unexpected. One insider was quoted as saying that the actor was surrounded only by her closest family in her final months to the media outlet.

In March, she had listed her Brentwood home for sale. A source was quoted in the Metro report as saying, “Up until just a few months ago, she would walk her dog every day, dressed in her signature hat and sunglasses.” The source said Diane Keaton was “eccentric, funny, and old-school Hollywood” and called her “very, very special”.

Keaton is survived by her two adopted children, Dexter (29) and Duke (25). Her family has asked for privacy as they mourn the beloved actor.

