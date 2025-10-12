Diane Keaton listed beloved $29M LA home for sale months before death amid ‘unexpected’ health decline

Diane Keaton’s health deteriorated quickly in the months before her death, according to those close to her. Months before her death, she listed her longtime “dream home” for sale, a property she had once said she planned to stay in permanently, according to People. Diane Keaton was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private.(AP)

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of the Oscar-winning actress told PEOPLE. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

The friend added, “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

The five-bedroom estate was priced at $29 million

The five-bedroom, seven-bath Los Angeles estate was priced at $29 million. Keaton had purchased and rebuilt the brick home over eight years and documented the process in her book The House That Pinterest Built.

Read More | Diane Keaton net worth: Actor amassed fortune through surprising side gig

In the book, she wrote that the inspiration came from The Three Little Pigs: “The third pig's indestructible home was made of bricks. I knew I was going to live in a brick house when I grew up.”

Keaton often spoke about her love for architecture

Keaton often spoke about her love for architecture. “I’ve always had an interest in homes,” she told Wine Spectator in 2017. “But I could never land and stay because I always found something wrong.” About her final home, she said, “Something’s right, because I love it.”

Neighbors said that in recent months, Keaton had stopped taking her daily walks through her Brentwood neighborhood, where she often walked her dog.

“She lived in Brentwood for many years,” a source told PEOPLE. “She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she’d walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather.”

The source added, “She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She’d talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special.”