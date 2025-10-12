Diane Keaton death: Ex Woody Allen ‘extremely distraught’ and ‘upset’ after tragic news

Woody Allen is said to be deeply affected by the death of his former girlfriend, Diane Keaton, who passed away in California at 79. The 89-year-old filmmaker is “distraught” over the news, according to People. Filmmaker Woody Allen, left, greets actress Diane Keaton onstage to present her with the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award on June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset,” a source told the outlet. “It makes him think of his own mortality,” the source added.

Keaton’s health had declined rapidly before her death, and the source said Allen had no idea she was unwell. “He was surprised,” the source said.

Allen and Keaton first dated in 1969 when she starred in his Broadway play Play It Again, Sam. Though their romance ended after a few years, they went on to make several movies together, including Annie Hall in 1977, which earned Keaton an Oscar for Best Actress.

Keaton publicly defended Allen in 2018

Keaton publicly defended Allen in 2018 when old allegations of child molestation resurfaced during the #MeToo movement. “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” she wrote on Twitter, now X. “It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

In that interview, Allen denied the accusations made by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Keaton also remained friends with him after his relationship with Mia Farrow ended when he began seeing Mia’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. Allen and Previn married in 1997.

“She didn’t believe that any problems [involving the allegations against Allen] overshadowed the important work that he did and the work they did together,” the source told People. “So she always stood by him. He was always grateful for that. So he always felt close.”

“I’m told they used to talk on the phone and communicate,” the source continued. “Every time she stood up for him, he would reach out to her and text.”

Allen expressed his admiration for Keaton publicly

Allen also expressed his admiration for Keaton publicly. At the 45th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in 2017, he called her “a great, great inspiration,” according to PageSix report.

“The minute I met her, she was a great, great inspiration to me,” Allen said. “Much of what I’ve accomplished in my life I owe, for sure, to her. Seeing life through her eyes.”

“She really is astonishing,” he added. “This is a woman who is great at everything she does.”