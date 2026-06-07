Belmont Stakes weather update: Will thunderstorms disrupt racing at Saratoga? Latest forecast

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. But before a single horse left the starting gate, the weather threatened to steal the spotlight.

The Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course features eight contenders vying for the title. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Risk of Weather Impact, known as ROWI, was rated as medium ahead of race time. At 7:04 PM ET, the temperature was forecast to be 77 degrees, with wind gusts of up to 10 mph.

Current forecasts suggested the weather could come down to the wire for the Belmont Stakes. They also suggested that the scenerio will be due to scattered thunderstorms near post time.

Jockey agent Jose Santos Jr. spoke to FOX Weather live from Saratoga Springs ahead of the race. He said thunderstorms have the potential to disrupt the running of the event, describing the risk of weather impact as high for an outdoor race of this nature.

Rain threatened to turn the track muddy

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{{^usCountry}} High levels of precipitation have the potential to make it a sloppy race with a muddy finish. Wind and temperature were considered much less of a factor for jockeys and horses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} High levels of precipitation have the potential to make it a sloppy race with a muddy finish. Wind and temperature were considered much less of a factor for jockeys and horses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Weather plays a significant role in horse racing outcomes. Rain makes for muddy conditions, while sunny weather creates dry conditions. Cold weather can produce firmer, faster tracks, and hot weather can lead to harder surfaces and greater stamina demands. Different horses and jockeys perform differently depending on the conditions when they are loaded into the starting gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weather plays a significant role in horse racing outcomes. Rain makes for muddy conditions, while sunny weather creates dry conditions. Cold weather can produce firmer, faster tracks, and hot weather can lead to harder surfaces and greater stamina demands. Different horses and jockeys perform differently depending on the conditions when they are loaded into the starting gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Throwback to Belmont Stakes 2025: Fans and horses set stage for last leg of the Triple Crown The race went ahead regardless {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Throwback to Belmont Stakes 2025: Fans and horses set stage for last leg of the Triple Crown The race went ahead regardless {{/usCountry}}

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The New York Racing Authority operates a rain or shine policy. The only circumstances under which the race would be cancelled are if the weather poses a direct danger to the safety of horse or jockey.

Belmont Park, the race's traditional home, is currently undergoing renovations. This year's event will be held at Saratoga Race Course for the third and final time. The race is expected to return to Belmont Park in 2027.

The 158th Belmont Stakes will be broadcasted live on FOX. One of the most important uncertainties surrounding the famous horse race is if enough rain falls to make Saratoga's dirt track muddy and possibly change the course of the race.

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