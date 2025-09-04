Ben Simmons retirement row: Ex-Clippers star takes a call on Knicks offer; ‘considering options’

Ben Simmons might just retire at 29. The former NBA All-Star and No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is currently a free agent and has reportedly generated interest from the New York Knicks. However, he is yet to take a call on his NBA career as a whole. Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) makes a pass against Chicago Bulls forward JaKarr Sampson (41)(USA TODAY Sports)

Stefan Bondy of the NY Post on Wednesday reported, “Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season."

Simmons was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. His rookie season in 2017-18 was a breakout, earning him the NBA Rookie of the Year award after averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists over 81 games. His early promise was cemented with three All-Star selections (2019-21), including a 2019-20 All-Defensive First Team nod after leading the league with 2.1 steals per game.

However, injuries have been a persistent shadow over Simmons’ career. His rookie year was delayed entirely due to a fractured right foot sustained in preseason, sidelining him for 2016-17.

A lower back injury in February 2020 forced him out briefly, and a knee injury during the 2020 NBA Bubble playoffs ended his postseason run.

The 2021-22 season was a turning point, as a back issue kept him out entirely amid a trade dispute with the 76ers, leading to his move to the Brooklyn Nets. There, back problems persisted, limiting him to 42 games in 2022-23 and 15 in 2023-24, the latter ending with a nerve impingement requiring surgery.

A 2025 buyout from the Nets and a stint with the Los Angeles Clippers saw him play 51 games, but his output dropped to 5.0 points per game.

Throughout his career, Ben Simmons averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.